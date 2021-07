Jordan Pickford: England goalkeeper praises collective efforts of team-mates to keep clean sheets at Euro 2020

Jordan Pickford praised his England team-mates for playing their part as the Three Lions continue to prove impossible to score against at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's side have yet to concede at the finals as they continue preparations for their quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Pickford made two very good saves against Germany to continue the run and has been pleased to be in fine form.

"For me it is very good and it is really nice," Pickford replied when asked about keeping four clean sheets from four games.

"But it is not just me, it is a full XI and everyone is working really hard to keep those clean sheets, in tournament football they are key.

Image: Pickford believes keeping concentration levels high has been key to England's defensive solidity so far

"It (Germany) was a good game and for me it was a good game, I was in the moment and I have got to be in the moment for England - and I felt I was there, making saves when I have got to.

"You have just got to be ready, concentration levels have got to be high and I've just got to be 100 per cent all through the game."

Pickford also hailed the work done by back-up keepers Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone.

"Of course, the GK union is great," he added. "We work hard every day. 100 per cent, you have got to be on your 'A' game, no cutting corners. We work hard and share the load and get the best out of each other."

Image: Ukraine battled to an extra-time victory over Sweden on Tuesday

England's Euro 2020 quarter-final opponents Ukraine came through a gruelling last-16 tie with Sweden - but showed with their formation flexibility in that match that they could frustrate Gareth Southgate's side on Saturday.

Artem Dovbyk struck in the final minute of extra-time to clinch a 2-1 win for Ukraine over Sweden at Hampden Park, just a few hours after England had dispatched Germany at Wembley, and the two sides will meet in the last eight of the competition on Saturday evening in Rome.

But what can Southgate's players expect to come up against in the Stadio Olimpico? Football writer Oli Yew had the lowdown on the Sky Sports Football Euros Podcast…