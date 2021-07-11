Euro 2020 final England team news: Kieran Trippier to start in five-man defence against Italy

Kieran Trippier will be recalled to the England team as part of a five-man defence for the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

England manager Gareth Southgate will make one change to the starting line-up from the semi-final win against Denmark, with Bukayo Saka, who played on the right wing, omitted as a result of the tactical switch.

Trippier started the European Championship at left-back but was brought on as a late substitute in his regular right-back role in extra-time against the Danes on Wednesday.

Southgate has largely opted for a 4-3-3 system during the tournament but moved to three at the back for the last-16 win against Germany.

Saka, 19, has impressed for England under Southgate this summer, impressing in his three starts but is poised to join fellow attackers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the bench.

Phil Foden is a doubt for England's first appearance in the final of a major men's tournament since the 1966 World Cup after missing training on Saturday with a minor foot injury.

Expected England starting XI: Pickford, Shaw, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Kane, Sterling

Expected Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.