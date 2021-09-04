Jadon Sancho: Man Utd forward leaves England squad due to minor knock

Jadon Sancho will not be available for England's upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and the forward has returned to Manchester United after suffering a minor knock during a training session.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury during training earlier this week and he was ruled out of England's 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest.

Sancho is expected to recover in time for Manchester United's fixture with Newcastle United after the international break on September 11.

Gareth Southgate will have a pool of 23 players to choose from for his side's double-header against Andorra, at Wembley on Sunday, and Poland, in Warsaw three days later.

Image: Sancho completed his move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window

Sancho has 22 caps and three goals for England to date but played a bit-part role at Euro 2020 and missed a penalty in the shootout against Italy in the final at Wembley.

He has featured in all three of United's Premier League games so far this season, making one start and two substitute appearances, following his £73m summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

In August, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded a 5-1 victory over Leeds in their first game of the campaign, managed a 1-1 draw away at Southampton, and then beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Image: Tyrone Mings has been nursing a cracked rib

Meanwhile, prior to the win over Hungary, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced to withdraw from the England squad due to a broken toe and a thigh strain and the striker is undergoing further treatment with his club.

Tyrone Mings was included in Southgate's original squad for the September World Cup Qualifiers but was a doubt having missed Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Brentford because of a cracked rib. However, the defender was named on the bench against Hungary.

England lead their qualifying group by five points after winning all four of their games so far.