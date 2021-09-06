When can England qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

England's 4-0 win over Andorra maintained the team's 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying Group I but what more will it take to confirm their place at next year's tournament in Qatar?

Gareth Southgate's side are currently five points clear at the top of the table at the halfway stage having won all five of their matches.

The trip to play Poland on Wednesday evening could hasten qualification because Robert Lewandowski and the rest are England's closest rivals in Group I as it stands.

World Cup Qualifying - Group I Team Games played Points England 5 15 Poland 5 10 Albania 5 9 Hungary 5 7 Andorra 5 3 San Marino 5 0

Victory in Warsaw would extend England's advantage over Poland to eight points and - assuming Albania were to win at home to San Marino - mean a six-point lead at the top.

With four games to go, England could then assure their place at the World Cup with wins away to Andorra and at home to Hungary next month if Poland take points off Albania.

However, with only top spot guaranteeing qualification, there is still little margin for error - particularly given that reaching Qatar with a second-place finish is not straightforward.

The 10 runners-up from the group stage will join two group winners from last season's Nations League in a mini-tournament in March that will see only three more teams qualify.

England could still find themselves involved in that if things begin to unravel during the second half of the campaign. Poland could yet cut their lead to just two points on Wednesday.

But with the potential tricky trips to Hungary and Albania already out of the way, that looks to be the toughest test remaining.

Dreams of World Cup glory could soon begin.

England's remaining fixtures Sep 8 - Poland (a)



Oct 9 - Andorra (a)



Oct 12 - Hungary (h)



Nov 12 - Albania (h)



Nov 15 - San Marino (a)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Cup qualifying group I match between England and Andorra

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.

The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

The tournament will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

Bukayo Saka said his birthday goal at Wembley - and the support that he received from the fans throughout the game - meant everything as Gareth Southgate talked of the youngster's closure following the Euro 2020 final.

Making his first appearance at Wembley since Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his penalty and ended England's hopes of glory in the summer, Saka scored the final goal against Andorra.

The Arsenal winger, who turned 20 on the day of the game, had been the subject of vile racist abuse in the aftermath of that European Championship disappointment but supporters cheered his name loudest when the teams were announced.

His face also appeared on a banner alongside that of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford - the two others to miss their spot-kicks in the final - as the England fans made their feelings clear.

"It was the perfect birthday present for me," Saka told ITV.

"I am really happy with the reception everyone gave me. It really shows how proud they are of me and I think that meant a lot for me and it made me want to give my all.

"It really made a difference. Even now, I can hear so many fans chanting my name. It means everything. It makes me believe that everyone supports me through different things.

"This is what I dreamed about. Playing at Wembley in front of a full crowd and my family, scoring on my 20th birthday. I am really happy."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bukayo Saka thanked England fans for their ongoing support

If there is a time to experiment it is at home to Andorra when clear at the top of a World Cup qualifying group. But Gareth Southgate's decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield lasted only 45 minutes before he was returned to his right-back role.

There was a loose touch where he lost possession and a run into the box where he failed to keep the ball in play, but it was not that Alexander-Arnold played poorly. The issue was the supposed benefits of moving him into midfield just were not apparent.

Southgate had spoken beforehand of his hope that Alexander-Arnold would be "a little bit more comfortable in those areas than he was last year" having been drifting inside regularly for Liverpool in the early parts of this season. But it did not go quite as planned.

"We know he has got outstanding quality with the ball and of course finds himself in those positions with Liverpool," he said afterwards. "But in the first half there wasn't a lot of space and finding yourself in those positions is different to coming onto the ball."

VERDICT ON ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S MOVE TO MIDFIELD