Gareth Southgate: England boss to discuss contract situation with FA 'in next few weeks'

Gareth Southgate's current England contract is due to expire at the end of the World Cup finals in Qatar; Southgate: "I have really felt this task - of getting the country to the World Cup - was the priority. We can look at everything in the next few weeks"

By Kaveh Solhekol

Monday 11 October 2021 23:55, UK

Gareth Southgate
Image: England manager Gareth Southgate's contract runs out after the World Cup finals in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate will hold talks with the FA "in the next few weeks" to discuss whether he wants to sign a new contract.

Southgate's current deal is due to expire at the end of the World Cup finals in Qatar in December next year.

The FA want him to sign a new contract after he led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the Euros this summer but they are aware he feels he has unfinished business as a club manager.

"I think I said last month that I had asked to put that [contract talks] further back into the autumn as I just wanted to focus on these games and also to give the time to make the right decision," Southgate said.

"After the Euros there is a huge amount of emotion and feeling and fatigue from going through a tournament like that. I want to make sure that I am making the right decisions for the right reasons.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Southgate says the level of scrutiny around his selection decisions is a mark of the strength in depth they have within the England squad

"We have happily parked that for the time being.

"The discussions are very much open and Mark Bellingham [FA chief executive] has been really supportive but I have really felt this task - of getting the country to the World Cup - was the priority.

Also See:

"We can look at everything in the next few weeks."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the World Cup qualifier between Andorra and England

Southgate signed a four-year contract when he was appointed England manager in November 2016.

After the 2018 World Cup he signed a new improved four-year deal.

Southgate was the FA's head of elite development between January 2011 and July 2012 and England U21 manager from August 2013 until September 2016.

His only club management job was at Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009.

How to follow England's World Cup Qualifiers

England take on Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday, October 12 (kick-off 7.45pm) and you can follow the game via our live minute-by-minute on both the Sky Sports app and website, with free match highlights also available on both platforms from 11pm.

The free-to-watch highlights will be available on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, from 11pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema