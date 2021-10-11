England manager Gareth Southgate discusses selection headache: 'I commit a crime every time I pick a team'

England manager Gareth Southgate says the strong competition for places in his squad is giving him a big selection headache as he prepares to make more changes for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Andorra, showing off the strength in depth he has in forward areas.

Highlights of the World Cup qualifier between Andorra and England.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: "We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad.

"We want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued."

He added: "I was really pleased with the quality of the performance against Andorra as well as the application. We are hitting a really consistent level of performance, which is great to see."

Jadon Sancho has struggled in the early stages of his Manchester United career but shone on Saturday night, racking up two assists, one of which was for Tammy Abraham, making his first international start since 2017.

Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish also scored to consolidate themselves in Southgate's thinking for a starting spot.

But it was Phil Foden who really caught the eye at the Estadio Nacional, deployed in a deeper midfield role, drawing comparisons to NFL quarterback Tom Brady from Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

Southgate said his midfield performance was "fabulously exciting" for England as he pondered the potential evolution of his side, with the 21-year-old at the heart of it.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reports that Gareth Southgate is set to make a number of changes for England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday.

"I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team," he said, asked if Foden had made it harder to select a team. "It is very difficult every time.

"We have so many good players and such good, strong competition for places. There were lots of players that did their own confidence and their own reputations a lot of good and that is pleasing to see."

Mount on Ballon d'Or nomination: 'It shows everything pays off'

England international Mason Mount says it's a 'dream' to be on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Southgate was joined for media duties by midfielder Mason Mount, who was last week named among the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine year after winning the Champions League with Chelsea and helping England to the Euro 2020 final.

Mount said of his nomination: "It was special. To see that and to be alongside those names is obviously a dream. For all the years you work hard, dedicate and see something like that, it shows everything pays off. It is just the start, it doesn't stop now."

Asked if he felt he had a chance of winning the award, Mount said: "I doubt it but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I keep trying to hit the levels that I have set before and go even further."