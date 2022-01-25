Gareth Southgate: England mentality and music ahead of Legends of Football award

Tuesday 25 January 2022 11:13, UK

Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves about life with England, music, 'Sweet Caroline' and much more in an exclusive interview ahead of his receipt of the Legends of Football award.

England manager Southgate is the recipient of the 2022 Legends of Football award, in conjunction with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Southgate has been recognised for his achievements in transforming the fortunes of the England national team, guiding them to the final of Euro 2020 and to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Legends of Football will honour Gareth Southgate at a star-studded event on October 3 at JW Marriott, Grosvenor House, London. Visit www.lofootball.co.uk to book your table.

