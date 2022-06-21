Leading the Lionesses: Gill Coultard on becoming England Women captain in 1991

Former England captain Gill Coultard tells Sky Sports News' Leading the Lionesses series about her journey as a former captain with England Women - from starting a football career at a young age to revealing how the game has changed from her era to now.

Coultard joined Doncaster Belles at 13 years old - having previously been told that she couldn't play football at grammar school - and received her first England call up at 18.

"Joining Doncaster Belles was scary, when you think being 13 years of age and going into a trial where women were double your age and a lot older," she told Sky Sports News.

"For the first couple of years I was just working my way and trying to understand everything. Working out if it was for me and if I wanted to continue, because at the age of 15 and 16 a lot of things come along in your life. But I just thought no, I want to play football and I want to play professional."

Coultard became England captain in 1991 and said: "I was told I was going to be made captain, which was great. For anybody to captain England, whether it be tiddlywinks, it doesn't matter, you're leading your nation out to battle.

"I found it surreal. It's one of the biggest accolades a player can have."

She also achieved 119 international caps during her football career, becoming the first woman to reach 100 caps as an amateur in football history.

Image: Gillian Coultard shows off some of the memorabilia from her football career

When asked if she felt a sense of pride with her achievements, she said: "Definitely. I'm a pioneer and there are pioneers before me who played for England, like Pat Chapman.

"We have all got to start off from somewhere, and unfortunately everybody says to me 'Your time was a little bit too early.' But I have paved the way for somebody else. My era was something special."

Leading the Lionesses from 1991 to 2000, Coultard explained her leadership style during these years.

She said: "Encouraging players really. You're always going to have somebody who has a bad game and it's up to you to make sure that you try and get back into the game.

"I would like to think that I have played the way I have talked about the game and give one hundred and ten percent."

Coultard also revealed some of her highlights as England skipper, explaining: "Leading the team out. Having that responsibility and being one of the women that captained your country.

Image: Gillian Coultard offered her advice for current England Women captain Leah Williamson

"The role of England captain has changed over the years from Sheila Parker through to Leah Williamson. I think they are a lot more hands on now and that's because they spend a lot more time together as a squad of players.

"But I think Williamson has got the same characteristics that I had."

She also believes that there has been "massive" changes in the women's game from Coultard's era to now.

"Everything has changed," she said. "It was great when we got took over by the FA in 1995. That was fantastic. We thought, that's it, the world is going to be our oyster now.

"It was a case of 10 to 15 years after when you could see the level and development of football changing."

While the landscape of women's football has changed over the years, Coultard says that she wouldn't mind captaining the modern England side.

"I've got to say yes, of course you have," she added. "Anybody you speak to would say their era is the best. But if I could get the boots back on, yes of course I would."

She also revealed her advice to Williamson ahead of the Euros.

"It's a massive tournament being on home soil. There's extra responsibility and pressure. It's no different to the men's Euros. The nation is going to be behind you.

"I just want you to go out there and enjoy the responsibility because that might never come again."

