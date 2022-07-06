England Women: Sarina Wiegman hails 'incredible' Old Trafford atmosphere but says side have scored more

Sarina Wiegman hailed England's record-breaking Euros opening crowd as 'incredible' but admitted her side should have beaten Austria by a wider scoreline at Old Trafford.

The Lionesses manager told reporters picking up three points at the first time of asking was her main priority but added that England should have been more comfortable in victory, having netted 84 times in her 14 games in charge prior to their 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.

Beth Mead's first-half lob settled the game in Manchester in front of a record-breaking attendance of more than 67,000, the largest in Women's European Championships history. But that was the only goal the capacity crowd would be treated to in a match where England saw plenty of the ball in the final third without creating many more clear-cut chances.

"It was an incredible occasion," she said. "There are no more words. Unbelievable. Playing here at Old Trafford, with 70,000 people making lots of noise, getting behind us, it was really incredible and I hope they keep coming, which they will.

Image: England were playing in front of an all-time record crowd for a Women's European Championships game

"We were a little rushed in (the) final third. We did create lots of chances, but the final touch or the choice on the ball to shoot or to cross or take on someone, we can do that better. But the most important thing was that we scored one, kept a clean sheet, which was nice, and got the three points."

In what was the biggest game of some of her players' careers to date, England's starting line-up appeared over-awed by the pressure and sheer numbers of the Old Trafford support at times, leaving Wiegman believing that getting their opening victory under their belt would help them in their next game against Norway on Monday.

A second-half triple substitution saw Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone introduced together. That move helped up the tempo of the England side, and Wiegman was impressed with their impact as she considers the 11 who will take to the field at the Amex Stadium to face the side England beat 3-0 in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.

"In the huddle after the match I said it was a good win and congratulations for the first win in the tournament," she said. "This start is so important, it gives such a boost to the team and the crowd so that was very important.

"We had some very good moments in the game, we should have scored more, but we also had some hard moments which we got through, which was good. We had a couple of phases in the game. We started not great, then we got control of the game and pushed them back to their half.

"That made it very compact, very physical and well organised. We did well, we kept the ball moving, we found Keira (Walsh) a lot then we scored the goal, it was a really good goal, it would have helped to sore the second goal straight after.

Image: Beth Mead's goal was her seventh in eight England games this year

"I did think the changes had an impact. It says something about Austria, they did well too but I do think when they came on, we had a big chance. After that, there was counter attack with Chloe Kelly where we could have got more out of it. Again, it shows the depth of the team.

"Norway will be a very hard opponent, just as Austria were hard too. We just want to play our best game. We had too many phases, what we really take from today is that at some point we could keep the ball, be calmer and then start to control. You don't want to be in transition all the time, then it's a running game and you want to be a football game."

