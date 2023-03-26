Bukayo Saka has become a top wide player thanks to mentality shift, says England boss Gareth Southgate

Bukayo Saka has undergone a "mentality shift" to become a top wide player and has the right mindset to continue his remarkable improvement, according to Gareth Southgate.

Saka set up Harry Kane's opening goal in England's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday with a superb cross, then scored a brilliant second goal from long distance.

His performance earned him the player of the match award and, following a strong showing in Thursday's win over Italy, saw him continue to carry his excellent club form into England games.

This season, the 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists for Premier League leaders Arsenal, becoming similarly important for his national team in the process.

Southgate has spoken about him adding "ruthlessness" to his game in front of goal, and the England boss was delighted to see the youngster continue in the same vein as England made it two wins from two in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"I just think when he's in front of goal now, he plays with real belief," said Southgate.

"That's evident with his club and in his games with us. You're expecting him to score now when he goes through and that's been a mentality shift as much as it's anything technical, because he has always had the technique.

"I think he knows that to be a really top wide player you need the numbers for goals and assists and without a doubt he has delivered that all season."

Saka's goal was his eighth for England, meaning only Dixie Dean (16), Jimmy Greaves (16), Wayne Rooney (12) and Michael Owen (10) have scored more for the Three Lions at his current age.

Southgate added: "His hunger, his humility is what has got him on a good path. He has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that's how he's wired.

"I don't see that changing with how he is and his family are. He's got great support around him and all of those things are important for a young player."

Asked whether he sees anyone better than Saka in his position in world football, Southgate said: "I'm not going to get drawn into where he fits in world football because that puts me in danger of doing all the things we shouldn't be doing with him.

"But he is progressing brilliantly, he is a joy to work with and we should leave it at that."

'I love being part of this team'

Gareth Southgate was delighted to seal back-to-back wins in his first games since the World Cup and saluted the spirit among his players generally.

"Whatever had happened this week I still felt it would have been the right decision [to stay on]," said Southgate.

"For a start, I think the team can continue to improve and had the decision been different, this would have been a complicated week for somebody else to come in and take two matches with such a quick turnaround."

He added: "I said to the players in the dressing room, I love being part of this team.

"They are brilliant to work with.

"The players who haven't got on the pitch this week - Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Fraser Forster and Aaron Ramsdale - they have been absolutely brilliant.

"Kieran Trippier and Reece James had 15 minutes where they had to come on and deliver to get us the win in Italy, and they did.

"That epitomises their commitment to each other and that is fundamental as to why we've made progress over the last few years.

"They have shown that in abundance this week."

Foden absence 'a huge disappointment'

Saka played the full 90 minutes at Wembley in part due to absence of alternatives on the bench, with Phil Foden joining Marcus Rashford on the sidelines when he succumbed to appendicitis in the lead-up to the game and had to undergo surgery.

"Over the last 48 hours he began having some symptoms and our doctor got a little more concerned on Saturday afternoon when it started to become a bit more apparent of what it could be," explained Southgate.

"Thankfully, he was in a good position to get in and see a specialist and get it operated on this morning.

"Obviously, it's a huge disappointment for him and us because he's had a few disrupted camps, which just haven't worked out.

"On the back of the World Cup, we were hoping to see that, but he has also been suffering with this foot injury and hopefully could clear that up as well at the same time."

Foden will now miss Manchester City's Premier League showdown with Liverpool next weekend as he recovers from the procedure.

Where and when is Euro 2024?

Germany are hosting the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14 2024.

The format will be the same as Euro 2020, where the top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

England's next game is a Euro 2024 Qualifier in Malta on Friday June 16, kick-off 7.45pm. Gareth Southgate's side then North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday June 19, kick-off 7.45pm.

Ukraine are back in action in North Macedonia for a Euro 2024 Qualifier on June 16 - kick-off 7.45pm - before a home game against Malta on June 19, kick-off 7.45pm.