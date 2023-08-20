Spain 1-0 England player ratings: Olga Carmona and Aitana Bonmati combine to orchestrate Lionesses' downfall

Olga Carmona and Aitana Bonmati shone for Spain as they beat England in the World Cup. Mary Earps was the Lionesses' standout player once again.

England

Mary Earps - 9

Image: Mary Earps celebrates after saving Jennifer Hermoso's penalty

They call her Mary Queen of Stops and there was something majestic about her penalty save in the 69th minute, especially when Spanish royalty in Jennifer Hermoso stepped up to take it. Earps remained unfazed, and held onto the ball for dear life. She kept her alertness the entire way through the second half and rightfully picked up the Golden Glove award.

Millie Bright - 7

The Chelsea defender got stuck in with Ona Batlle from the onset, and never had a moment to settle. She did well to marshal Spain's most prolific defender.

Lucy Bronze - 5

The right-back's error in the build-up to Olga Carmona's goal might haunt her - and an entire nation - for weeks to come. Mariona Caldentey spotted Bronze's hesitancy in midfield, swooped in, before Spain broke the deadlock in a flash. Bronze looked wobbly after that, but undoubtedly, she gave her all.

Alex Greenwood - 7

We knew she had some wicked crosses in her locker, but the Manchester City defender never got to showcase them all. Greenwood soldiered on till the end and even played on despite getting a knee in the face by Salma Paralluelo.

Jess Carter - 7

Carter had a topsy-turvy first half, drifting out of position and giving her team a headache by failing to track rival players on the counter, but it all smoothed out for her once Sarina Wiegman transitioned to a back four.

Rachel Daly - 6

Daly had a quiet game, but only because she was busy battling Spain's forward-thinking full-backs on the right. Wiegman hooked her off at half-time for Lauren James to facilitate a formation change.

Keira Walsh - 6

A frustrated figure occupying the central spaces, and it all came to a head when she handled in the box when trying to marshal Caldentey. Were it not for Earp's fantastic save from the spot, it could have been an entirely different final 20 minutes.

Georgia Stanway - 6

Just like Walsh, Stanway remained lost in the gaggle of Spanish midfielders and could not function as she normally did.

Ella Toone - 5

Toone was quieter than she had been in the semi-final victory over Australia. Spain's back line limited her to offside opportunities and token passes to Lauren Hemp.

Lauren Hemp - 7

That shot clipping the bar in the 15th minute was an inch away from making English football history. But those are the fine margins in which a World Cup final operates. Overall, a swashbuckling performance that the Manchester City attacker should be proud of.

Alessia Russo - 6

Russo sought to be a threat behind the Spanish back line, but England could not find her in the right position, thanks to Spain's swarming tactics. The Arsenal striker was subbed off for Chloe Kelly at half-time so Wiegman could switch to three up front.

Substitutions

Lauren James - 6

Image: Lauren James returned for England, but could not find the equaliser

She was meant to be the impact change, but bar a shot in the 75th minute that Catalina Coll tipped onto the bar, she could not fashion a chance.

Chloe Kelly - 8

Kelly's contributions were instantaneous. She immediately got to work on the right flank with bursting forward runs. Should she have earned a starting berth against a Spain side known for their frustrating mid-block? We can only speculate.

Bethany England - N/A

Spain

Cata Coll - 7

Coll made her moments count and had her defence to thank for only having to thwart a handful of shots. What more can you ask for?

Ona Batlle - 8

Batlle was the pivot from which all of Spain's attacking triangles of possession unfurled. It seems ridiculous that Manchester United let her go to Barcelona as she showed a taste of what her attacking powers looked like in peak mode.

Irene Parades - 8

Parades marshalled the left flank well and kept Russo in check - another of Spain's quietly fabulous stars.

Laia Codina - 7

Codina's possessive powers between the back line and midfield areas were sumptuous. An impressive showing.

Olga Carmona - 8

The winning scorer who led her team to victory with the captain's armband. She was the difference for the second time this week, after snuffing out Sweden's hopes in a similar manner on Tuesday.

Image: Spain celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final as England's Alex Greenwood leaves the field

Aitana Bonmati - 9

Bonmati might not have scored, but she did provide a glittering midfield display. From breezy dribbles through England's defensive half to curling shots that almost evaded Earp's reach, it seemed she had no off-button. Simply sublime.

Teresa Abelleira - 7

Teresa Albelleira was one of the chasing pack that kept Spain's midfield press ticking along. A crucial addition, if anything.

Jennifer Hermoso - 7

Hermoso must have seen the future flashing before her eyes as she watched Earps swallow up her underwhelming penalty kick. But even with that miss looming over her head, she played with a freedom that could not be contained.

Mariona Caldentey - 8

Caldentey gave Bronze too much to handle, flashing passes through the left flank and then driving with the ball in other instances. She had a fizzing shot in the second half that Earps had to tip away.

Salma Paralluelo - 7

Paralluelo was instrumental against Sweden in the semi-final and picked up where she left off, despite being handed a yellow card in the final 10 minutes of the game. She and Bonmati ran rings around Walsh and Stanway - and it showed.

Image: Spain captain Ivana Andres lifts the Women's World Cup trophy

Alba Redondo - 7

Redondo will surely go down as one of the tournament's best-rising stars. The Levante forward kept Bright busy throughout the game and never tired until her substitution in the 60th minute.

Substitutions

Oihane Hernandez - 6

Hernandez came on for Redondo in the 60th minute, and added another dimension of attack to Spain's charge at Earp's goal.

Ivana Andres - 6

Andres came on for Codina, and seamlessly filled her boots until the final whistle.

Alexia Putellas - N/A