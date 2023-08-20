Spain 1-0 England: Olga Carmona winner sees Lionesses beaten in Women's World Cup final

England were beaten at the last hurdle as Olga Carmona's superb strike was enough for Spain to win 1-0 and lift the Women's World Cup trophy for the first time.

The Lionesses were unable to replicate their Euros success from last summer as they were masters of their own downfall after a tepid first half.

Spain dominated not only the possession, but the overall play as England were guilty of making poor errors and it was a Lucy Bronze giveaway in midfield that eventually allowed Carmona to rifle home a superb effort in the 29th minute.

Sarina Wiegman - featuring in her fourth successive major tournament final - made a bold statement at half-time, bringing Lauren James and Chloe Kelly on for Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly, switching back to a 4-3-3 formation.

The Lionesses were vastly improved, but as has been the case for most of the World Cup, Mary Earps' heroics kept England in the game. She expertly saved a Jennifer Hermoso penalty, which was taken after a six-minute VAR check for a Keira Walsh handball.

Both teams pressed for another goal but, ultimately, Spain took advantage of their big moment while for England it was a step too far.

England and Wiegman's wait for a World Cup title goes on, while for all of Spain's pre-tournament issues, they have triumphed on the biggest of stages.

Lionesses captain Millie Bright told BBC Sport after the game: "It's really hard to take. We gave everything, hand on heart. First half we weren't at our best. We showed our fight, showed our character. We had chances today, we hit the bar, and obviously they put their chance in the back of the net.

"There was a lot of belief. We've been 1-0 down in games before, we've bounced back, we never give in. It's hard to take, but it's football - we're heartbroken.

"The girls are unbelievable. We had a lot of critics at the start of this tournament, a few stopped believing, but we never stopped believing in ourselves. Even today we had full belief. We've made it to a World Cup final, in a few weeks we'll look back and really appreciate this day."

How England were beaten in the World Cup final

Image: Spain celebrated at the full-time whistle, while it was heartbreak for England

It was a feisty start at Stadium Australia, but a chance at either end ignited the tie. Lauren Hemp smacked the top of the crossbar in the 16th minute, before Earps was forced into a fine save to deny Alba Redondo.

But Bronze, who had lost in the previous two World Cup semi-finals, made a costly error to allow Spain to score first. She lost the ball in midfield, with Teresa Abelleira finding Mariona Caldentey. She in turn picked out captain Carmona, who rifled a sensational effort past Earps, scoring in a second successive World Cup match.

England took a while to respond as Spain continued to dominate, but their first attack since going behind was almost promising. Hemp and Alessia Russo combined down the right, but the latter's cross in for Toone just ran too far past the midfielder. The offside flag was also rightly raised.

Spain could have added another with the final kick of the half to make England's almost mammoth task even harder. However, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo's low effort hit the bottom of the post before going behind.

Image: Olga Carmona celebrates after opening the scoring for Spain in the Women's World Cup final

Wiegman's bold half-time changes almost paid off too. Kelly proved why she was bought on with a sublime cross into the area - missed by Irene Parades - that Hemp could only send wide. Caldentey also drew a fine save from Earps, while Aitana Bonmati too sent a floated effort over the crossbar.

A lengthy journey to a Spain penalty began in the 62nd minute in a loud appeal for a handball. The ball brushed the hand of Walsh from close range as Caldentey looked to go past the England midfielder, which VAR reviewed along with the referee at the pitchside monitor.

Image: Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso's penalty, capping a fine tournament for the goalkeeper

The penalty was eventually awarded in the 68th minute, with another 90 seconds before Hermoso could take it as England complained about the ball not being placed properly on the spot. When she did eventually strike, Earps leapt to her left to keep it out, once again saving the Lionesses' skin.

It was an end-to-end finish, although there were questions over a possible second booking for Paralluelo, who got away with kicking the ball away, having previously seen a yellow card for a foul on Alex Greenwood.

But ultimately, England were unable to force extra time despite an improved second half, as Spain celebrated their maiden World Cup title.

Wiegman: We can be proud - it just doesn't feel like it at the moment

England manager Sarina Wiegman to BBC Sport:

"Everyone has seen an incredible game, a very open game, two teams who want to play football. A game of two halves for us. The first half we struggled to press the ball. We changed it second half, back to 4-3-3, and I think we got some momentum then. But then the tempo went out of the game.

"We got momentum and then gave away the penalty. And the injury with Alex [Greenwood]. After all, Spain were just a little bit better than we were today and they had a great tournament. Congrats for Spain.

"Of course it feels really bad now. We're very disappointed. What we have done, what we have shown, to play how we have as a team, overcoming so many challenges, we can be so proud of ourselves. Only it doesn't feel like that at the moment."

Redknapp: Talent has been exceptional

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp speaking on Super Sunday:

"Winning the Euros and getting to the final of a World Cup is an incredible achievement. [They've] inspired so many people, girls, boys as well, everybody's looked at this. Their talent has been exceptional.

"It's heartbreaking for them and they're going to be hurting so badly, but they should also be so proud of what they've achieved. The manager and the players, it's been an incredible achievement all around, and they'll get welcomed so kindly when they get back.

"It's so disappointing, as we were watching the game we were cheering, just hoping for one moment. We thought when the penalty was saved that was going to be it. It wasn't to be, but they've been incredible in this tournament."