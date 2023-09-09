England player ratings: Kyle Walker brilliant against Ukraine as Jordan Henderson deals well with pre-match pressure

England were held to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their latest European Qualifier, bringing an end to their 100 per cent record. Here, Sky Sports rates the Three Lions in Poland...

Jordan Pickford - 6

Pickford had little to do before Oleksandr Zinchenko's strike or after, but was beaten by a good finish to end England's run of five and a half hours without conceding a goal.

Kyle Walker - 8

It was a memorable night for Kyle Walker as England defender scored his first international goal in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

A really good performance from the Manchester City right-back, including a first England goal. Brilliant run, brilliant control, brilliant finish when his team were under pressure.

Defensively, he had Mykhailo Mudryk on toast. Walker superbly blocked the multi-million pound Chelsea man in almost every duel, and continued to look positive going forward.

By far and away England's best player of the evening.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Started well in an attacking role down the left, but found himself outnumbered as Ukraine overloaded the right wing in the build-up to their opener. After that, did not have many standout moments, or errors to account for either.

Harry Maguire - 6

Maguire's distribution caused his team-mates issues at times and his lack of club game time was obvious, especially in the first half.

However, he was a good aerial threat for England as they pushed for a winner in the second half. Maguire looped a header onto the roof of the net in the 51st minute, before another nodded effort was collected by Heorhiy Bushchan 20 minutes later.

Booked in the 86th minute after colliding with the goalkeeper, although it was extremely harsh.

Marc Guehi - 7

Overall, a good showing from the Crystal Palace defender. Ushered dangerous balls out well when Ukraine were on top in the first half and justified his inclusion as Maguire's centre-back partner.

Declan Rice - 6

Will be accused of failing to track his Arsenal team-mate Zinchenko for Ukraine's opener and did not quite look his best throughout. Rice has had better games in an England shirt.

Jordan Henderson - 7

An eventful week for Henderson, but it was a solid performance in his first England game since a controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

There was a litany of errors in the build-up to Ukraine's opener, and he will also be accused of failing to track his man and the hosts carved England open.

Afterwards, however, Henderson looked the most likely to create something, firing over shot over soon after. He also played two superb crosses into the area within 10 minutes of the second half, showing little sign of the pre-match pressure affecting him.

Jude Bellingham - 7

The new Real Madrid man began well in Poland, but he needed a guiding hand from his captain as Ukraine frustrated England in the first half. However, a header shortly after the break required a stop from the Ukraine goalkeeper.

Not his best performance but there were still bright moments from the midfielder, who was substituted in the 65th minute.

James Maddison - 6

Despite a brilliant start to life at Tottenham, Maddison did not bring that form to Poland. A lack of tracking back on the left saw former Leicester team-mate Chilwell exposed too often, especially for the opener.

Booked in the 35th minute for a terrible challenge on Yukhym Konoplya and almost looked to be trying too hard at times, which led to wasted moments. There was heart, but not a lot of finish. Substituted in the 65th minute.

Bukayo Saka - 6

England Men's Player of the Year started brightly - having the first shot of the game blocked in the 13th minute - but a heavy challenge from Everton's Vitalii Mykolenko saw his influence diminished.

That was until the 60th minute when he rifled an effort onto the crossbar. Saka livened up slightly after, but was replaced in the 86th minute with the Mykolenko challenge looking to have rattled him.

Harry Kane - 7

Despite lamenting their attacking play, England manager Gareth Southgate was pleased with the resilience his side showed in coming back to draw 1-1 with Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

In the opening 40 minutes, the England captain was more wandering peacemaker than striker. But a wonderful pass for Walker's equaliser saw Kane once again come up with the goods when his team needed him.

He fired wide in the 64th minute before a dangerous cross shortly after was well-blocked, but had a largely quiet game.

Substitutions

Marcus Rashford - 4

Lucky to not give away a free-kick shortly after coming on for Maddison after a challenge on Mudryk. Played in a late free kick that forced a save from Bushchan, but did not have the match-winning impact he or England will have wanted.

Phil Foden - 4

A few sloppy moments when Ukraine were in possession after coming on for Bellingham, with little to write home about. Did little to convince Gareth Southgate that he should be a regular starter.

Conor Gallagher - n/a

A late replacement for Saka.

Ukraine's next game is a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Italy at San Siro on Tuesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

England now take on Scotland in a friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday - kick-off 7.45pm.