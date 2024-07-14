Spain 2-1 England: Player ratings from Euro 2024 final as Luke Shaw rises to the occasion but Harry Kane woes prolong trophy wait

England's wait for a first major men's trophy since 1966 goes on after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck at the death as Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate's side.

Three years ago the nation stood on the edge of history, only for an agonising, all too familiar, shoot-out defeat meaning they had to walk past the trophy as Italy celebrated long into the Wembley night.

England overcame an unconvincing start in Germany to make another continental showpiece, but the country's first ever final on foreign soil ended more heartbreak as silky Spain triumphed 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.

Image: Spain's Alvaro Morata holds the trophy aloft

Substitute Cole Palmer's superb equaliser had breathed new life into Southgate's side after Nico Williams shook what had looked sturdy foundations 69 seconds into the second half.

But England could not wrest control from mightily impressive Spain, with Oyarzabal sliding home what proved the decisive blow four minutes from time. Sky Sports assesses the performers from the Berlin showpiece.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford - 7

Image: Spain's Nico Williams scores the opening goal

Stared out the camera in the tunnel pre-match. Pressure is for tyres, as Alan Shearer quipped this summer. Was clearly instructed to be more direct with his passing to evade the Spanish press with his long-ball restarts. Screamed at his defence to squeeze up throughout but was powerless to stem the Spanish second-half tide. Vital save from Yamal kept England in the game at 1-0.

Kyle Walker - 6

Image: Kyle Walker was caught out for Nico Williams' opener

Collided into Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente in what looked an innocuous incident within 12 minutes but struggled to shake off the knock. Almost twice the age of Yamal as the pair competed on either flank in a series of shuttle sprints, but it was Williams who was allowed to roam forward and score the opener.

John Stones - 7

Brilliant one-on-one challenge on Williams as he showed him down the line in the first moment of concern but was left flat-footed as Dani Olmo squandered a glorious chance for a second within four minutes of the second half. One of several players who allowed the good work of the opening 45 minutes to be spoiled moments into the second but so often put head to ball. Booked.

Marc Guehi - 6

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron McLean reacts to England being stopped on the line three times by Spain.

Largely untroubled up against Alvaro Morata but needed Stones' assistance on one occasion as he turned inside him. Wasn't used by Pickford at restarts as much as earlier in the tournament to negate the press.

Crucially beaten by Mikel Oyarzabal to Marc Cucurella's cross for the winner and denied a reprieve when Dani Olmo produced a courageous goal-line clearance from his header. A strong campaign from the Crystal Palace man.

Luke Shaw - 7

Image: Luke Shaw stuck to his task up against Lamine Yamal

First start in any game since injuring his hamstring in February. Won his first duel with Lamine Yamal inside the first two minutes to set the tone. Brought greater balance than Kieran Trippier going forward.

Alive and alert, England's best performer. It was clear here why Southgate was so cautious with his fitness. Naturally tired after being beaten by Yamal when it mattered most 69 seconds into the second half.

Declan Rice - 5

Image: Declan Rice was too often slack in possession

Early shot blocked by Rodri. Typically combative and sound positioning as he took a nasty set of studs to the midriff off Dani Olmo. Fortunate not to concede a penalty for holding Aymeric Laporte inside the box. A story that went somewhat under the radar was that he rarely excelled in any match all tournament after a long season with Arsenal but this was as poor as he's been in possession. Pace of Spain's passing and pressing was too much for him.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Image: Gareth Southgate comforts Bukayo Saka at full time

England's joy offensively came down Saka's side in tandem with Walker. Always capable of making thing happen and the one player who has regularly got fans off their seats in Germany. Others retreated into their shell and wilted under the weight of expectation and while Saka kept asking questions, this was largely a quiet night.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

Struggled to contain Spain's more experienced midfield as the game passed him by in the first half. Tidy enough when in possession without being penetrative. Failed to put the excellent Fabian Ruiz under enough pressure but Mainoo had a fine tournament and his time will come again. Unfazed by such an occasion and showed composure on the ball but sacrificed as England went in search of an equaliser.

Harry Kane - 3

Image: Kane struggled to impose himself and became isolated

A man with more knockout goals in the Euros than any player of any country and still won a share of the golden boot, but he became England's liability with just one touch in the box in 180 minutes in the past two Euros finals.

Horribly isolated here and booked after lunging into Fabian Ruiz as he tried to retrieve a loose touch. Lacked fizz but saw another goalbound shot blocked by Rodri. Frustrated his team-mates with his lack of movement. Southgate answered calls for Ollie Watkins, and the only surprise was that it took until the 60th minute for Kane to be hooked.

Jude Bellingham - 5

Image: Jude Bellingham was unable to inspire England to victory

Moved to the left to accommodate Foden as Southgate sprung a tactical tweak. Good battle with Dani Carvajal but looked every bit a man who has played over a century of games the past two seasons.

Great piece of skill to take a pass and fire wide and was instrumental in the England equaliser. Too often on the fringes, Bellingham will use part of his summer to access the bumps and niggles that have made his tournament one of moments but little consistency.

Phil Foden - 5

Image: Phil Foden was deployed in a more central area

Deployed in the No 10 role, his best position and where he did most of his early damage in the semi-final. Reacted well to Rice's deflected cross to steer a shot on target saved by Unai Simon but was handed unwanted defensive duties when moved over to accommodate Cole Palmer. Another evening where the Manchester City man could not quite replicate his club form for his country and was largely on the periphery.

Subs

Image: Ollie Watkins entered the fray in the final half an hour

Ollie Watkins (for Kane, 61) - 6

Reignited a joyfulness in England with his running to finally stretch the Spain defence. Injected a fresh impetus into the England attack but could not recreate his late heroics from the semi-final against the Netherlands. Booked late on as frustration boiled over.

Cole Palmer (for Mainoo, 70) - 7

Image: Cole Palmer’s equalising goal was scored just two minutes and 22 seconds after he came off the bench, England’s fastest ever sub goal at the UEFA EURO. It was also the second fastest by a sub in a final, behind only Juan Mata in 2012 for Spain (1 min

Brought England energy and provided his coldest moment of an incredible breakthrough season, guiding the ball from Bellingham's lay-off into the corner to light a spark. A positive substitution which worked again for Southgate. Has been a revelation off the bench in these finals and his fine finish got them back on terms for a spell.

Ivan Toney (for Foden, 89) - N/A

Again, given just a minute of normal time but on this occasion, Toney was unable to make an impact. Too little, too late for England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron McLean loved Cole Palmer's finish to level things up for England in the Euro 2024 final.

Manager: Gareth Southgate - 6

Image: England manager Gareth Southgate has become the first manager in UEFA European Championship history to end on the losing side in two finals

Gareth Southgate told supporters after Watkins' dramatic late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, 'one more game'. But departs having become the first manager to take a side to back-to-back European Championship finals and lose them both.

His substitutions breathed life into England and made supporters believe again but his reign will be remembered for his pragmaticism. He had the best squad, but he failed to sculpt the best team.

Southgate's 102nd - and potentially last - match in charge at his fourth tournament at the helm ended in disappointment and so the 58 years of hurt go on.

"We want to give everybody the night of their lives," said Southgate beforehand. It wasn't to be. It was a victory Spain thoroughly deserved.

SPAIN

Image: At the age of 22 years and two days today, Spain’s Nico Williams became the second youngest player to score in a UEFA EURO final, behind only Pietro Anastasi in 1968 for Italy (20 years, 64 days). His goal, 69 seconds in the second half, is the earliest second half goal scored in a EURO final

Unai Simon - 7

Largely a spectator in the first half, apart from making a smart near-post stop to keep out Foden's snap shot from Shaw's free kick to the back post, but helpless for England's equaliser.

However, the goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out Rice's late header and preserve his side's slender lead.

Dani Carvajal - 6

Close to conceding a first-half penalty when lunging in on Shaw, but otherwise a quiet, but solid, game from the Real Madrid right back.

Robin Le Normand - 7

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fan parks erupted around the country when Cole Palmer scored the vital equaliser against Spain in the Euros final in Berlin.

Solid at the back and impressive with the ball at his feet, before being replaced at centre back by the experienced Nacho late on.

Aymeric Laporte - 8

Image: Spain celebrate their fourth European Championship title

Key first-half interception in the six-yard box to prevent Walker's pull back reaching Bellingham as the central defender produced another impressive display at the back.

Marc Cucurella - 8

Produced his usual busy presence in support of Williams down Spain's left wing throughout the game to continue what was a brilliant tournament from the Chelsea left back, culminating with laying the winner on a plate with an inch-perfect cross for Oyarzabal.

Fabian Ruiz - 7

Another composed performance from the PSG midfielder, who is still unbeaten in international football.

Dani Olmo - 7

Image: Spain's Dani Olmo clears the ball from the goal line

Booked on the half-hour mark for a high studs-up tackle on Rice and should have doubled his side's lead moments after Williams's opener.

Rodri - 6

An early mistimed tackle on Bellingham, but the midfielder made up for that with a vital block to prevent Kane's dangerous-looking shot from the edge of the area from testing Simon - an incident that led to the premature withdrawal in tears at the break for the player of the tournament, who has lost just one game since March 2023.

Nico Williams - 9

Image: England have now conceded the first goal of the game in eight of their last 12 matches in all competitions and have done so in four matches in a row for the first time since May/June 1985

Some penetrating early thrusts down the left flank caused panic in the England back line, before opening the scoring with his second goal of the tournament at the start of the second period. And the forward was then inches from adding a second, only for his low drive from the edge of the box to flash just past the post as the youngster produced a player of the match display.

Lamine Yamal - 8

Blocked Rice's first-half goalbound strike on the edge of the box, but after a quiet first 45 minutes - at least by his own high standards - the 17-year-old set up Williams for the opener and then almost immediately created a second for Morata with a lovely defence-splitting pass.

Could have scored himself, only to be denied by Pickford's fingertip stop midway through the second period, before the England No 1 produced another good save to prevent the youngster from scoring late on.

Alvaro Morata - 7

Almost got past Guehi in a one-on-one battle in the box approaching half-time and was close to doubling his team's advantage, only for Stones to clear his shot off the line. Hooked with a quarter of the game to go in place of the match-winner Oyarzabal.

Subs

Image: Spain have won the UEFA European Championship for a fourth time (1964, 2008, 2012, 2024), the most of any nation in the competition’s history

Martin Zubimendi (On for Rodri, 45) - 7

Had the unenviable task of replacing the injured Rodri in midfield for the second half, but a powerful run brought about an early booking in the second period for Stones.

Mikel Oyarzabal (On for Morata, 68) - 7

Image: Mikel Oyarzabal prods home the winner late on

Came on for Morata with a quarter of the game to go and tested Pickford at the near post with a low shot, before the Real Sociedad forward slid in to grab his side's late, late winner.

Nacho (On for Le Normand, 83) - N/A

Replaced Le Normand late on at the heart of Spain's back line.

Mikel Merino (On for Yamal, 89) - N/A

Came on for Yamal to protect Spain's lead with a minute to go.

Manager: Luis de la Fuente - 8

Continued his impressive overall tournament by making more brave changes, including the key introduction of Oyarzabal in place of his captain Morata with a quarter of the game to go and just as when Germany levelled in the last eight and looked set for victory, his young team had the confidence to go again and get a deserved late winner.