Next England manager: FA advertises men's manager vacancy as search for Gareth Southgate's successor continues

The FA has formally advertised the England men's manager vacancy on its website as the search for Gareth Southgate's successor continues.

English football's governing body says it has "already identified a number of candidates" after Southgate announced his resignation from the role on July 16.

The first bullet point in the job description specifies the need to "win a major tournament". England's men's team have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

It also says the successful candidate will "have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions".

Other job requirements include being "experienced in successfully identifying, managing and developing English qualified players" and being "highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny".

The FA has set a deadline of August 2 for applications. England's next game is against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on September 7.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The FA's England men's manager job spec in full

"We are currently overseeing a highly targeted process to appoint the next Head Coach of the England Men's Senior Team.

"Our succession planning process has already identified a number of candidates; in addition to this we are committed to open recruitment processes in the football industry and are interested in hearing from individuals who meet the following criteria:

The role...

Lead and develop the England senior men's team to win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world.

Provide inspiring leadership to a world class, multi-disciplinary technical team based at St. George's Park.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs who employ English qualified players.

The successful candidate...

Will hold a UEFA Pro License.

Will have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions.

Will be an exceptional leader who understands and will enjoy the international football environment.

Will be experienced in successfully identifying, managing and developing English qualified players.

Will be highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny.

Will have a track record of creating a high performing, positive team culture and environment.

Will have strong personal values and integrity and understand and embrace the role that the England Men's Senior Team Head Coach has inspiring the nation.

Who is in the frame?

Image: The FA have unveiled their job requirements for the England vacancy

Sky Sports News revealed the next England manager will be the best person for the job - regardless of their nationality.

However, it is thought that FA chief executive Mark Bullingham would prefer to hire an English manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher explain why the FA should name an English successor to Gareth Southgate.

On the eve of Euro 2024, where England lost in the final to Spain, Bullingham said on the record when asked directly if the next England manager would be English: "Any federation in the world would want to have a pool of top home-grown talent playing and managing at any time."

FA technical director John McDermott, who reports in to Bullingham, is known to have a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino after the two men worked together closely at Tottenham.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Graham Potter also have admirers among senior FA staff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Graham Potter plays down talk linking him with the England manager's job but admits he is keen to make a return to management having turned down other offers.

Howe signed a new multi-year contract extension last season - which was only made public by Newcastle CEO Darren Eales on Tuesday - meaning the FA would have to pay significant compensation to prise him away from St James' Park.

Sky Sports News understands that Newcastle are confident the 46-year-old will remain in charge.

Another name in the mix is current England U21 manager Lee Carsley - with the FA keen to include in its recruitment process, managers who have come through the ranks at St George's Park.

England are due to start their Nations League campaign in six weeks against the Republic of Ireland and they would like to have made an appointment by then.

Should that not happen, then an interim appointment will be made - with that increasingly looking like Carsley.

Bullingham said on Tuesday: "We have an interim solution in place if it is needed. We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won't be commenting further on our process until we appoint."

England's upcoming fixtures (all Nations League)