England: Talents pushing for a call-up from caretaker boss Lee Carsley ahead of Republic of Ireland and Finland Nations League games

The England national team enters a new era this week, with caretaker boss Lee Carsley set to name his squad for the Nations League games with Republic of Ireland and Finland.

It will be the first time since 2016 someone other than Gareth Southgate has selected a group of players to represent the men's team - so could we be set for some new faces and surprise call-ups when Carsley reveals his picks on Thursday?

There are plenty of English players who have impressed in the opening rounds of the Premier League who will hope to get a call, while several stars who have enjoyed success with Carsley at U21 level could be in with a chance of moving up to the senior group with him…

Noni Madueke

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea at Wolves, Madueke looks like a prime contender to make it into Carsley's squad. The winger played in all of England's games during their U21 Euros success under Carsley last year but is yet to win a senior cap for his country.

Morgan Rogers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Morgan Rogers be a star like Jude Bellingham? Jamie Redknapp and Lee Hendrie analyse his performance for Aston Villa against Arsenal.

"Thomas Partey couldn't live with him. Declan Rice he turns inside-out about three times in a second. He was unplayable, he was absolutely magnificent." Jamie Redknapp gave a glowing review of Rogers' performance for Aston Villa against Arsenal and the Sky Sports pundit wasn't the only one touting the 22-year-old for an international call from Carsley.

Max Kilman

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Max Kilman's best 23/24 Premier League moments for Wolves.

West Ham's summer signing from Wolves already has England caps - in futsal. And it is the ball-playing skills he honed in that version of the game which adds to Kilman's appeal. Just see how he stepped out of defence at Crystal Palace to set Jarrod Bowen away for the clincher on Saturday. If Carsley is looking to develop a style-shift with England, Kilman could be a potential playmaker from the back.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored both goals in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to secure all three points for the hosts.

Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho… and now Bynoe-Gittens. Borussia Dortmund has been a finishing school for young English talent in recent years and Bynoe-Gittens is the latest player from these shores to shine in the Bundesliga, bagging a double in Dortmund's season-opener with Eintracht Frankfurt. After playing a part in his club's run to the Champions League final last season and appearing at Wembley, the 20-year-old could be ready for the next step.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Another star of Carsley's Euros U21 triumph - although he was sent off in the final - Gibbs-White has shown his Premier League quality with 10 goals and 18 assists for Nottingham Forest over the past two campaigns. He added to that tally with the winner at Southampton on Saturday. With Bellingham out injured, he could be in line to show what he can do as a No 10.

Emile Smith Rowe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Fulham and Leicester.

Smith Rowe scored under Southgate, helping himself to a goal in the 10-0 win over San Marino in November 2021. But he was back with the U21s last summer under Carsley. It is now hoped the former Arsenal youngster can finally ignite his career with a run of games at Fulham - and he got off to a good start with a goal in the win over Leicester. Another attacking midfield option with Bellingham sidelined.

Rico Lewis

Image: Rico Lewis has impressed for Man City in the opening games of this season

With Kyle Walker injured and doubts over Kieran Trippier's long-term future at international level, Lewis looks like an obvious pick to add to the solitary cap he won under Southgate. The versatile right-back has played every minute of Man City's season so far, helping them to a Community Shield win and back-to-back victories in the Premier League. Trusted by Pep Guardiola at 19.

James Trafford

Image: Burnley's James Trafford was in England's provisional squad for the Euros

Trafford was Carsley's first-choice keeper with the U21s and a star of their Euros success, not conceding a single goal during the tournament and saving a stoppage-time penalty in the final against Spain. He was on Southgate's preliminary list to go to Euro 2024 but Burnley's Trafford - who is attracting interest from Newcastle - could get his first senior cap here.

England's fixtures

Here's what's coming up for the Three Lions...