England squad named: Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes, Mogan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento given first call-ups

Lee Carsley has called up uncapped quartet Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento for England's Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Chelsea forward Madueke, Lille midfielder Gomes, Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White and Newcastle defender Livramento all played for Carsley in England's U21s.

The interim boss, naming the first England squad since Gareth Southgate's departure after Euro 2024, has also recalled Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Nick Pope, but Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker and Ivan Toney are among those left out.

Arsenal's Ben White remains absent while Newcastle's Kieran Trippier is also omitted having announced his international retirement shortly before the squad was announced. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham misses out through injury.

Aaron Ramsdale, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Adam Wharton and the injured Luke Shaw are also cut from the squad that went to the Euros, but Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill, who have one cap each, are included in a defensive unit which includes Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's inclusion as a defender rather than a midfielder is another talking point but the biggest surprise is the inclusion of the four uncapped players Carsley worked with during his three-year spell in charge of England's U21s.

Madueke's inclusion comes after he fired a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-2 thrashing of Wolves on Sunday. Livramento, meanwhile, is included having usurped Trippier as Eddie Howe's first-choice Newcastle right-back this season.

Gibbs-White's call-up follows his goal in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday while Manchester United academy product Gomes, 23, gets a chance having earned positive reviews for his performances with Lille in France.

Gomes, like Colwill, Gibbs-White, Madueke and Anthony Gordon, was part of the U21 squad that won the U21 European Championship under Carsley last year.

England's Nations League opener sees them take on Republic of Ireland at 5pm on Saturday September 7 before facing Finland at Wembley on Tuesday September 10 at 7.45pm.

England's September Nations League squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Man City), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Man City).

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottm Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Man City).

Forwards: Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Man City), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

