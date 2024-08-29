England squad named: Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento given first call-ups

Lee Carsley has called up uncapped quartet Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento for England's Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Chelsea forward Madueke, Lille midfielder Gomes, Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White and Newcastle defender Livramento all played for Carsley in England's U21s.

The interim boss, naming the first England squad since Gareth Southgate's departure after Euro 2024, has also recalled Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Nick Pope, but Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker and Ivan Toney are among those left out.

Arsenal's Ben White remains absent while Newcastle's Kieran Trippier is also omitted having announced his international retirement shortly before the squad was announced. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham misses out through injury.

Aaron Ramsdale, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Adam Wharton and the injured Luke Shaw are also cut from the squad that went to the Euros, but Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill, who have one cap each, are included in a defensive unit which includes Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's inclusion as a defender rather than a midfielder is another talking point but the biggest surprise is the inclusion of the four uncapped players Carsley worked with during his three-year spell in charge of England's U21s.

"It was important to put my own stamp on the squad, but also recognise how well they have done in the past," said Carsley. "We've been so close a couple of times.

"We have to recognise that but I thought it was important that we put some fresh faces in and put our own little mark on the squad."

Who is Angel Gomes? Carsley's most surprising pick is Angel Gomes, the Manchester United youth product now plying his trade in France’s Ligue 1.



The midfielder departed United for Lille in 2020 having made 10 senior appearances for his boyhood club and has gone on to play 117 times for the French outfit, scoring eight goals.



Gomes was a regular starter in last year’s U21 Euros-winning team and has been similarly important for his side at club level.



Lille boss Paulo Fonseca said he was the "most intelligent" player in his team last season, adding: "He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn, and he is a player with big skills, big technique."

Madueke's inclusion comes after he fired a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-2 thrashing of Wolves on Sunday. Livramento, meanwhile, is included having usurped Trippier as Eddie Howe's first-choice Newcastle right-back this season.

Gibbs-White's call-up follows his goal in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday while Manchester United academy product Gomes, 23, gets a chance having earned positive reviews for his performances with Lille in France.

Gomes, like Colwill, Gibbs-White, Madueke and Anthony Gordon, was part of the U21 squad that won the U21 European Championship under Carsley last year.

England's Nations League opener sees them take on Republic of Ireland at 5pm on Saturday September 7 before facing Finland at Wembley on Tuesday September 10 at 7.45pm.

England's September Nations League squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Man City), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Man City).

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottm Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Man City).

Forwards: Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Man City), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Carsley: Gibbs-White, Gomes bring excitement

England interim manager Lee Carsley:

"Looking at the squad we've picked today, I've worked with most of them already; whether that was when I was assisting the U21s before, or working with them currently.

"I think it was important to get players and staff around me who understand how I work and how I want to see a camp run, understand the quick turnaround between meet-up and playing games.

"The players who have been called up who are uncapped, they're exciting players. They were great phone calls to make this morning, and they fully deserve the chances they're going to get.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White has excelled for Nottingham Forest

On Gibbs-White and Gomes: "Morgan's a very attacking player, full of energy, very creative and exciting. Brilliant attitude and work-rate, very difficult to play against.

"He's been very successful with England, which I thought was important - a lot of these players we've called in are used to winning and getting to the latter stages of tournaments.

"Morgan and Angel [Gomes] were part of that [U17] World Cup team, a few years back, that won in 2017. They've done the Euros as well.

"Angel is different to what we would've seen in the past in terms of the central midfielder who is more physical and robust.

"He's very technical, controls the game with his skill and technique, he's very determined and has an excellent attitude.

"He's a player who people are going to really be excited to see."

