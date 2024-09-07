What does Lee Carsley's England look like? Five things we learned from Republic of Ireland win on debut

Slick first-half display bodes well

England's style of play was a bone of contention throughout Gareth Southgate's tenure but Lee Carsley is seen as a coach capable of bringing a more expansive, attack-minded approach. There were certainly signs of it during the first half at the Aviva Stadium.

England were excellent in those opening 45 minutes, cutting through the hosts repeatedly with Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed to dictate proceedings from his natural position, at right-back, and Anthony Gordon offering a constant threat in behind.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett reflects on Lee Carsley's debut game as England interim manager after a 2-0 victory against Ireland in the Nations League

The goals were beautifully worked, particularly the second, which involved Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice combining to set up Jack Grealish with a series of slick one-touch passes. England, so stodgy at Euro 2024, moved the ball quickly and incisively.

While the first half showcased welcome attacking intent, the second was a reminder that old habits die hard. "Ireland were there for the taking," said Roy Keane. But England were unable to press home their advantage as the hosts came back into the game.

The second-half dip drew parallels with the side under Southgate. Overall, though this was an encouraging start. England's first-half display is something for Carsley to build on.

Nick Wright

Grealish shines with freedom to play

Carsley gave Grealish the perfect tonic from what he called the "worst summer of my life" following his Euro 2024 snub, giving the creative player licence to roam in a free role behind Harry Kane in the England attack.

It's not a level of freedom the Man City player has often been afforded for club or country, but he has said he prefers playing centrally on the odd occasion over the years - and he flourished.

Grealish popped up on both flanks as Carsley's desire to create overloads swamped the Ireland defence before half-time, while you could almost see Pep Guardiola directing his late run into the box to receive Rice's cut-back for England's second.

The 28-year-old's absence from Gareth Southgate's final tournament squad was one of the major shocks of his announcement in June, so much so senior members of the squad broke ranks to question the manager to his face.

What a difference two months makes. The return of Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer will put Grealish's position under immediate threat should they return for the October internationals, but for now Carsley's first experiment has paid off impressively.

Ron Walker

Trent returns to right-back - and impresses

Amazingly, this was the first time since 2021 that Alexander-Arnold has started an England game at right-back. He looks destined to stay there under Carsley.

He was not tested particularly sternly in a defensive sense, admittedly. But the Liverpool man certainly appeared to relish the opportunity to assume his natural position.

He was still instructed to tuck into midfield in certain phases of play, finding Gordon with a sublime ball over the top from the middle of his own half in the lead-up to the opening goal. But at other times he provided the width, setting up an excellent headed chance for Harry Kane with one pinpoint cross from the right early on.

Crucially, despite playing at right-back rather than in midfield, where he looks uncomfortable anyway, Alexander-Arnold was still able to finish the game having had more touches (108) than any other England player, with Carsley having maximised his influence from his best position.

Nick Wright

Gordon has Carsley's trust

Anthony Gordon felt he was ready to take Euro 2024 by storm over the summer - but Gareth Southgate disagreed. The England winger was limited to just six minutes, despite being one of the form players coming into the tournament.

Carsley's arrival as interim, however, presents a fresh start for the winger. This is a coach he knows well from the Under 21s and one who fully trusts him. That was clear in Dublin, with Gordon named as a starter on the left wing for England.

Gordon delivered from the off, providing a threat in behind the Irish defence and being a constant nuisance out of possession. He had a game-high eight touches in the opposition box, with a goal the only thing missing from his performance.

Gordon, star of Carsley's U21 Euro-winning side, can expect plenty more chances to break his duck if the FA decides to promote from within once again.

Zinny Boswell

Carsley gets Pickford back to passing basics

Jordan Pickford was a major part of England's ball retention and quality in building from the back in Dublin, as well as making a smart second-half save to deny Sammie Szmodics.

The Three Lions No 1 was criticised for his wasteful long balls during Euro 2024, bypassing England's technical players and aiming hopeful and often wayward passes up to Harry Kane.

Against Ireland, Pickford kept most of his distribution short, only going long with 17 per cent of his passes as England kept more than 77 per cent of possession. He sent at least half of his passes long in four of their seven games at Euro 2024.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pickford's more considered use of the ball stopped England giving it up so easily as they did during the summer tournament; only one of his 27 passes failed to find a team-mate at the Aviva Stadium, allowing the Three Lions to keep the pressure on their host and spend less time defending.

Across seven games at the Euros, he gave the ball away 78 times.

For now, the 30-year-old's No 1 spot appears to be unlikely to be challenged, not only because of his experience with England but his ability with the ball at his feet, something Carsley is already cherishing.

But it is already refreshing to see his technical quality being utilised again under the new regime, as it was once by Southgate before such a bizarre act of self-harm to their build-up play in Germany.

Ron Walker