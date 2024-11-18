England winners and losers: Who performed under Lee Carsley during Nations League campaign ahead of Thomas Tuchel's tenure?

Winner: Kane still the main man...

Image: Harry Kane scored a penalty to break Ireland's resistance

Three goals in four starts, that pass to Jude Bellingham and little competition from Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke - Harry Kane has proved he's still England's main man.

And here comes Thomas Tuchel, the manager behind Kane's best-ever season when he netted 44 times in 45 games. If the 2026 World Cup will be a then 33-year-old Kane's last, he is worth one final roll of the dice up front.

Kane's biggest issue is being fresh for the tournament at the end of another gruelling season but he insists, "I'm performing at the highest level I've ever performed and feel as good as I've ever felt".

England's success under Tuchel will hinge on how Kane is used - and that should be from the start at least.

David Richardson

Loser: ...or do England need back-up up front?

Speaking after England's 5-0 win against Ireland, Jay Bothroyd praised Lee Carsley for the impact he has had as interim manager, highlighting the amount of youth players he has included in his squads during the Nations League campaign.

I disagree. There has been a focus on which players might benefit from Tuchel's arrival in the new year, but England's captain did not enjoy the best time under Lee Carsley.

He was surprisingly dropped for the game in Greece, so he might be looking forward to reuniting with the man who signed him at Bayern Munich last summer.

Against the Republic of Ireland, it was his defence-splitting pass to Jude Bellingham which acted as the turning point but Kane looked well off the pace before then. He was slow on the ball, his touch often heavy. There was a sadness even to how a late shot struck the legs of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ollie Watkins was underplayed. Dominic Solanke, with just 33 minutes, overlooked. Carsley's decision to keep Kane on the pitch, with England already winning 3-0 against the Irish, felt like vote of confidence.

If they are drawn in a group of four for the World Cup qualifiers, Tuchel's reign will begin with a pair of friendlies in June. He must use them to give Kane's understudies a proper chance.

England used 32 players under Carsley - no side used more during the Nations League. Tuchel now has a bigger pool to choose from, and he should not overlook the striker department for a contingency plan if Kane's decline is quicker than initially anticipated.

Ben Grounds

Winner: Gordon to benefit from horses-for-courses approach

Image: Only six outfield players played more minutes than Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon was Carsley's centre forward during England U21s' triumphant Euros campaign last year but the Newcastle man established himself as the interim boss' first-choice left winger this autumn. It all points to a prominent role under Thomas Tuchel, who Gordon says tried to sign him for Chelsea.

The 23-year-old described his goal against Republic of Ireland as "long-awaited" but his first strike on the international stage only served to underline his growing stature in this squad. He provides the dynamic, direct running which helps to stretch opposition teams and, just as importantly, maximises the skillset of captain Harry Kane.

Interestingly, Jack Grealish, who played as No 10 alongside Gordon in Dublin and against Finland at Wembley before being deployed in his more familiar left-wing role in Helsinki, has also impressed, scoring twice.

The Man City man is a different option to Gordon but that variety on the left side will be an asset to Tuchel who is known for his horses-for-courses selections.

Peter Smith

Loser: Maguire falls further down defensive pecking order

Image: Harry Maguire started England's win over the Republic of Ireland in Lee Carsley's first game, but has not featured since

Harry Maguire has gone from England lynchpin to international exile in eight short months. Most of that is beyond his control with a spell of ill-timed injuries taking their toll, but it looks a long way back now for one of Gareth Southgate's most trusted lieutenants.

The fears when he was ruled out of Euro 2024 seem so fanciful now. The understudies Southgate was so loathe to give opportunities to have flourished, and shown there is life beyond a partnership of Maguire and John Stones for the Three Lions.

Just as Maguire looked to bounce back in Carsley's first squad, he was struck down again - and this prolonged absence may prove fatal for his international hopes.

In his absence, Marc Guehi has shown he is just as comfortable on the ball and has an arguably better passing range, Ezri Konsa is playing Champions League football and even Levi Colwill, reborn at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, is also a strong option.

At 31, Maguire still has plenty of time in the game. It would be a sad end to a stellar England career if those injuries curtail his international future, but with more mobile, equally capable alternatives, that might be just the way it goes.

Ron Walker

Winner: Tuchel given more options by Carsley

It is not often a new manager is unveiled three months before actually starting his job - and five months before taking charge of his first game. Thomas Tuchel's curiously delayed arrival in the England hot seat has given him an enviable chance to study and prepare for what's coming.

He does not start work until January 1 but will have kept a close eye on Carsley's spell in charge. The wave of withdrawals from the interim coach's final camp probably worked in his favour, allowing him to see players who might not normally have got a chance.

Previously uncapped individuals such as Curtis Jones and Lewis Hall gained invaluable experience, getting those potentially awkward first steps into senior international football out of the way and leaving Tuchel with a wider pool of ready-made players to pick from.

Nick Wright

Loser: Rashford in need of Tuchel lifeline

Rashford has become the forgotten man. After he wasn't included in Gareth Southgate's 33-player shortlist for Euro 2024, Carsley left the Manchester United forward out again.

Since making his debut for the national team in 2016, Rashford had never missed a squad he had been fit for prior to this season. The 27-year-old represented one of Southgate's tried and tested. He was among the three most productive players during his tenure and featured in his 11 most-used players.

Image: Marcus Rashford scored 16 goals for England under Gareth Southgate

His inconsistent form for United has seen him fall down the pecking order on the left flank.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his admiration of Rashford in the past, so perhaps the incoming England manager may provide him a lifeline.

William Bitibiri

Winner: Carsley positions himself as Tuchel successor after audition

It took Carsley too long to settle on a public position regarding his own future but now he has one, he has positioned himself well as the next, next England manager.

Carsley's muddled thinking on and off the pitch during his second England camp left him delivering contradictory answers about the role, and brought the worst performance of his tenure with the Greece debacle at Wembley.

With the incessant questioning now finished with Thomas Tuchel's appointment, it has given Carsley the chance to breathe and he has found a better pitch for the job full-time.

Performances were mixed outside of Thursday's win in Athens but results speak for themselves and several key players have made clear they enjoy working with him.

And having led England back to the Nations League top tier, he is happy to point to the evidence he believes shows he can succeed.

With the FA's glowing farewell press release which appeared minutes after the 5-0 win over Ireland on Sunday, he must feel his employers share that belief.

Ironically, losing out to Tuchel may have sewn the seeds for his best shot at landing the top job - it just needs a little wait.

Ron Walker

Winner: Bellingham benefits from free role

Jude Bellingham was back to his best against Ireland and aimed a subtle dig at Gareth Southgate by thanking interim boss Lee Carsley for giving him his "smile back" in an England shirt.

Bellingham produced three assists in this international break, adding to his strike against Greece in October when Carsley's striker-less experiment failed at Wembley.

The Real Madrid star flourished in the No 10 role under Carsley having cut a frustrated figure during the Euros, playing on the left of a front three later in the tournament.

He will face competition for the role, particularly from Cole Palmer, but has provided a timely reminder of his quality.

David Richardson

Loser: Foden in danger of falling by the wayside

Image: Phil Foden played 82 minutes across the Nations League

Given his day job as Under-21 boss, it is perhaps no surprise that Carsley gave youth a chance.

He handed debuts to eight players as Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers, Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento and Taylor Harwood-Bellis earned first caps. It will be Carsley's legacy.

They were all given the nod ahead of established players, who must now fear for their England futures. Phil Foden played just 82 minutes across the Nations League campaign.

Gareth Southgate failed to do was get the best out of the Manchester City forward. The feeling is that, with Cole Palmer likely to vie with Jude Bellingham for the No 10 role, Foden is in danger of falling by the wayside.

Gary Neville recently made the point that certain players are suited to international football, referencing Harry Winks, Jamie Redknapp and Nicky Barmby. All good players, but not among the elite at club level. The fear for Foden is that arguably Pep Guardiola's greatest legacy could be lost to the national game.

Ben Grounds

Winner: Hall could be Carsley's best parting gift to Tuchel

Image: Lewis Hall made his first senior start against Ireland

England have been in desperate need of a left-back for some time now.

In fact, the 5-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League was just the second game across the last 13 outings that a natural left-footer had been deployed in the role. It provided England with balance defensively and a more reliable threat going forward.

Image: Lewis Hall ranked against other English left-backs in the Premier League

Lewis Hall was given the nod by Carsley after climbing off the bench in Athens and impressing on his senior debut against Greece.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Newcastle this season and could be one of Carsley's finest parting gifts to new boss Tuchel when he names his first squad in March.

Hall is now well positioned to solidify himself in Tuchel's plans with relatively low levels of competition around him.

Patrick Rowe

Loser: Wharton has a mountain to climb

"We have been short of these types of players for seven or eight years," said Gareth Southgate after including Adam Wharton in his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Image: Curtis Jones scored on his England debut in Greece

The Crystal Palace midfielder did not play a single minute in Germany and his position in the national team has only worsened.

Wharton has not been named in any of the three England squads since Southgate's exit and has recently undergone surgery to solve a groin issue, which he had been playing through to start the 2024/25 season.

Lee Hendrie praised Curtis Jones' goal, his first one in international football, as England moved into a 3-0 lead over Greece in the Nations League.

This, coupled with midfield duo Jones and Gomes both impressing when given the chance by Lee Carsley, has severely damaged his chances of breaking back into the side under Tuchel.

Wharton now has a mountain to climb if he is going to grab the attention of the new boss in 2025.

Patrick Rowe