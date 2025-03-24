England: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Marcus Rashford impress for Thomas Tuchel but Phil Foden dilemma remains

After Thomas Tuchel's back-to-back wins in his first camp as England boss Sky Sports' Peter Smith picks out the players who impressed in the World Cup qualifiers and staked a claim for a big role in his project - and those who have a challenge ahead...

Lewis-Skelly seizes his chance

Myles Lewis-Skelly was without doubt one of the big hits of this international break, taking to the England fold with the same confidence and style as he has the Premier League and Champions League.

Image: Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates scoring his first England goal

From his debut goal against Albania to dictating the play from the middle of the park against Latvia, the 18-year-old has shown his quality and fearlessness. Injured pair Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw, along with Ben Chilwell - a Tuchel favourite at Chelsea - will have aspirations of staking their claim. But Lewis-Skelly has seized the spot for now.

Rashford has Tuchel's trust

Image: Marcus Rashford runs with the ball in England's World Cup qualifier against Albania

Marcus Rashford underwhelmed on Friday and caught some criticism from Tuchel but his inclusion in the squad for these games was evidence the Three Lions boss is backing him - and his starting role against Latvia underlined it. The forward repaid the faith in that second game.

The signs on Monday were he had listened to the words of his new boss, running at his marker with more intent and creating a game-high six chances. There was no goal to highlight the point - he's also yet to score for Aston Villa in nine games, despite four assists - but his rejuvenation is evident and seemingly, as with Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, Tuchel is going to count on his big-game experience in this project.

James marks his return in style

Image: Reece James curled in a free-kick to give England the lead vs Latvia

It's two and a half years since Reece James last started for England. He marked his return in style, bending a brilliant free-kick into the top corner for his first goal for his country, amid a performance which showcased his quality on the ball. There was a fine sliding tackle later in the game, too.

With Kieran Trippier retired from England duty, Kyle Walker - a starter vs Albania - now 34 and Trent Alexander-Arnold missing this camp with injury, James had a chance to show his former Chelsea boss he can get to his best levels now he is fit again. There was evidence of that here.

The Foden dilemma goes on

Phil Foden swept the player of the year awards last season. But although he started every England game at the Euros, his sub-par performances for his country have continued and after he was benched against Latvia there must now be questions about whether he will be a leading figure for Tuchel at the World Cup.

Foden - out of sorts for Man City for much of this campaign - has just four goals in his 45 caps and has failed to nail down a clear role in the team.

Jarrod Bowen took his spot against Latvia and was typically lively without cutting through before being replaced by goalscorer Eberechi Eze, who brought a spark of his own.

But Bukayo Saka is nailed on at right-wing, Bellingham and Cole Palmer are vying for the No 10 role - where Foden got a late go against Latvia - and Rashford's threat on either flank, or Anthony Gordon's running down the left seems to be a Tuchel preference.

The Foden conundrum appears as tricky to solve as ever.

Centre-back picture unclear

Image: Thomas Tuchel handed Dan Burn an England debut in his first match in charge against Albania

Tuchel built his success at Chelsea on his defence and while he has played more free-flowing football at the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, there's no doubt he will be keen to build a resilient foundation to attack from. But his centre-back picture is currently unclear - not that these opening opponents caused many problems.

Dan Burn's brilliant 10 days has put him unexpectedly into the frame and he merited his inclusion on his debut against Albania. That was then contrasted with a nervy moment for Marc Guehi, whose mix-up with Jordan Pickford almost handed Latvia a shock goal, while the Londoner ran the ball out of play after the break.

Image: Ezri Konsa looks on as his chance to open the scoring for England against Latvia goes begging

But Guehi ranks top of many centre-back metrics among England defenders in the Premier League and showed at the Euros he can be trusted.

John Stones, when fit again, will be the main contender to take on the right-sided centre-back spot which was creditably filled by Ezri Konsa this month, while Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite will likely challenge Guehi and Burn to fill the left-sided spot at the centre of a back four. Levi Colwill and Jarell Quansah will have been frustrated not to get a kick across these two games.

How Tuchel sees it will only emerge when Southgate's stalwarts Stones and Maguire are fit and available.

Rogers adds thrust alongside Bellingham

Morgan Rogers played as one of two No 8s with Jude Bellingham on Monday and the pair dovetailed well, breaking into the box with or without the ball and repeatedly threatening, despite congestion in and around the Latvia area. They hit double figures for shots between them, Rogers topped the dribble count and played in Declan Rice to assist Harry Kane's goal.

With Lewis-Skelly stepping in from left-back, a more adventurous midfield balance was struck from the one which racked up a record number of first-half passes against Albania. Would that system work against better opposition? Would they be able to provide the control required against a team such as Spain? It's a question which will have to wait.

But with Curtis Jones tried on Friday, Jordan Henderson used off the bench, and Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and James Maddison among those also in the reckoning, Tuchel has a variety of options and his midfield plan is sure to evolve as he searches for a formula to deliver 'Premier League intensity' on the international stage.

Captain Kane locked in

Image: Harry Kane celebrates England's second goal against Albania

There were calls for Harry Kane to be dropped during the Euros. There's not a chance of that under Tuchel. The England captain and record scorer started this international break saying he felt his goalscoring exploits were underappreciated. Perhaps that is true of the wider public but Kane is a firm favourite of his former Bayern Munich boss.

Two games, two goals - Kane, who hit his career-best figures during his season with Tuchel in the Bundesliga, is going nowhere. His understudy, Dominic Solanke, didn't get a minute of gametime.