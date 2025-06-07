England attitude slammed by Roy Keane after lacklusutre World Cup qualifier win over Andorra

Roy Keane criticised the attitude of England's players in their laboured 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra, as Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel admitted: "We played with fire".

Harry Kane scored the winning goal early in the second half but throughout the contest England struggled to cut through the world's 173rd-ranked side in a game played in the Spanish heat of Barcelona.

Tuchel slated his side's lack of "urgency, quality and energy" when he spoke to ITV after the game and Sky Sports pundit Keane was scathing of England's approach to the broadcaster.

"We try to make excuses for England but I thought when they scored the goal they felt it was job done. I was really disappointed with their attitude when they scored," said Keane.

"The manager can't be happy with the effort in the last half hour. Overall, particularly in the second half, the attitude wasn't great.

"When I see players getting bored, which I saw in the last half an hour, I don't like to see that.

"Go and get some more goals. They have to impress the manager, he's still new to the job.

"You can't keep looking to Kane, the other attacking players have to have an impact."

Keane was also critical of Kane's post-match assessment which included the captain saying, "We take the points and move on."

Image: Harry Kane scored to make it 1-0

"I don't like the message from your senior players is that the job was done, we'll take it, whatever," said Keane.

"You should be setting your standards higher than that. You should be saying they should have scored three or four more. We defend the players, say it's the end of the season and talk about the hot conditions, and Kane looked shattered.

"But still, you want more. The quality England have in attack, they have to show it."

Tuchel: We played with fire; we expect more

Tuchel was also alarmed by the approach of his players - and the risks that attitude brought in the final stages with the scoreline at 1-0 and Andorra advancing into England's half.

"I didn't like the attitude how we ended the game, not the whole game, it's a big difference," Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

"I liked the attitude in the first 25 minutes, but I didn't like the last half an hour. We lacked the seriousness and urgency needed in a World Cup qualifier.

"We played with fire and I didn't like the attitude at the end. I didn't like the body language, and I don't think it's what the occasion needed."

Tuchel added: "I felt it, almost like in a cup game where the favourite does not smell the danger. I didn't feel a team that was aware it was only 1-0 up in a World Cup qualifier. I'm not blaming them, I just feel they were stuck and step-by-step the energy dropped. We needed the opposite, but we could not deliver that."

Tuchel also highlighted their lack of precision from his side in the final third: "We created an xG of three and underperformed with one goal, which is unusual in a match like this where you normally overperform an xG.

"Normally if you create three you score five, by individual quality and finishing. But it was a lack of quality in the end of both halves. It's honest to admit it and not talk around it.

"We expect more, we can deliver more and we'll try to take it as a learning."

Analysis: Tuchel left with more questions than answers

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett in Barcelona:

"Tuchel tinkered but he leaves Barcelona with more questions than answers. For me, he overcomplicated it, with so many players out of position. England lacked energy and invention, and but for the brilliant Madueke, it might have been much worse. It was he who pestered and probed, until his perfect cross found Kane sliding in at the back post for England's only goal.

"Credit Andorra, who defended brilliantly, but England asked far too few questions of them over 90 minutes. Tuchel will have some difficult questions to answer. And he will have to admit he got this one wrong.

"A 1-0 victory over the fourth-worst team in the whole of Europe is tantamount to an embarrassment. And the England support let the players know exactly how they felt at the final whistle."