England Women vs Wales Women: 'Just another game' the message from the Lionesses - but this is a rare tournament grudge match

"It's just another game" is the message being reiterated in the England camp ahead of their match against Wales.

In fact, those were the exact words used by England defender Alex Greenwood in her pre-match press conference in the stadium at St Gallen, where Sunday night's showdown will be played.

"For me, it's another game," she said, alongside England manager Sarina Wiegman. "It's now the most important game we're going to play and that's how I treat it.

"For the fans and everybody around it, the rivalry is brilliant. The atmosphere tomorrow is going to be great and it's something we should all look forward to."

But the Lionesses also know they're fighting something intangible in their final group game.

This is a grudge match, one that doesn't occur in international football very often.

It's simple to prepare for a team given the coverage and resources in the sport these days, but we've all seen in derbies over the years how passion, tenacity and a bloody-mindedness to beat your neighbour can create upsets.

Anything other than a win could dump the champions out of the tournament, and nothing is being taken for granted.

England are preparing to have a lot of possession against their old foes but they've also been working on physicality, set pieces and pulling stout defences apart.

Simply giving the ball to the ever-dangerous Lauren James and Lauren Hemp may not be enough to bludgeon through a Wales team with ambitions to leave a mark on this competition.

Creativity will be key for Sarina Wiegman, which is something England have lacked at times since their Euros win three years ago.

Getting the most out of Lucy Bronze from full-back and Ella Toone from the middle could be key if England don't want things to get uncomfortable.

Wiegman offered a small insight into how the Lionesses are planning on taking on their neighbours, saying: "I hope we will see a game where we have a lot of the ball and we play very well in possession so we don't let it come into a fighting game.

"I'm not worried but Wales as a team are very compact, they can fight, they're really together. When they have the ball, they can play direct and they want to play too.

"We just try to prevent that and the best way to do that is to be good on the ball yourself, move quickly and try to exploit the spaces.

"There's always pressure on England and that's through expectations. We expect from ourselves that we're going to play a good game… hopefully we have the ball a lot and we can exploit spaces."

Wales fans have come to Switzerland in their thousands and St Gallen won't be an exception.

The Lionesses will have to break down a Red Wall on the pitch and in the stands if they're to be successful and keep qualification for the knockouts in their own hands.