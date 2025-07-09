England's Euro 2025 fixtures, dates and potential route through tournament in Switzerland

England have come roaring back into contention at Euro 2025 and will be hoping to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman's defending champions are in group D alongside France, Wales and the Netherlands.

After a disappointing opening defeat to France, the Lionesses sprang into life against the Netherlands with a 4-0 thrashing to put themselves back into contention for a quarter-final spot.

England face a clash with Wales on Sunday (kick-off 8pm) in a bid to reach the knockouts, as the Netherlands and France face each other in group D's other fixture.

IF ENGLAND WIN... they are guaranteed to qualify for the knockouts. Even if England, France and the Netherlands finish tied on six points, the Lionesses will progress.

This is because teams finishing level on points are effectively placed into a mini-league, with goal difference in matches between the sides determining their final position.

After England lost 2-1 to France and beat the Netherlands 4-0, their goal difference in this mini-league is +3. France's is currently +1 due to their win over England, while the Netherlands' is -4 after their defeat to the Lionesses.

Because France face the Netherlands in their final group D fixture, only one of those sides can possibly improve their goal difference and overtake England.

England will qualify as group D runners-up if France win or draw against the Netherlands. The Lionesses will almost certainly top the group if the Netherlands win.

IF ENGLAND DRAW... they will go through as group D runners-up if the Netherlands do not beat France. If they do, England are out.

IF ENGLAND LOSE... they will need France to beat the Netherlands to have a chance of progressing. In that scenario, England, the Netherlands and Wales will be tied on three points so will effectively enter into a mini-league.

Goal difference between the three sides will determine who goes through as the second-placed side. The current standings are England +4, Netherlands -1, Wales -3. Therefore, England would need to lose by four or more goals to Wales to fail to qualify.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anton Toloui and Tara Anson-Walsh discussed England's comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Netherlands at Euro 2025

England's Euro 2025 fixtures and potential tournament route

England’s potential route to the final finishing as Group D winners… If England finish as winners of Group D but all other results at Euro 2025 go with the world rankings, the Lionesses' opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



July 19 - QF: Sweden (Basel)



July 23 - SF: Spain (Zurich)



July 27 - Euro 2025 final: Germany (Basel)

England’s potential route to the final finishing as Group D runners-up… If England finish as Group D runners-up but all other results at Euro 2025 go with the world rankings, the Lionesses’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



July 17 - QF: Germany (Zurich)



July 22 - SF: Italy (Geneva)



July 27 - Euro 2025 Final: Spain (Basel)

Group stage

July 5

Group D: France 2-1 England

July 9

Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands

July 13

Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St Gallen)

The top two teams from each final tournament group will progress to the knockout phase.

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group D...

July 19

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

If England finish second in Group D...

July 17

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 23

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

If England finish second in Group D and win quarter-final game...

July 22

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

Euro 2025 final

July 27

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)