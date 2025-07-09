England 4-0 Netherlands: Lionesses' Euro 2025 campaign ignited as Lauren James scores double in must-win game

England answered their critics with a thumping 4-0 win against the Netherlands in a crucial Euros 2025 match, as Lauren James scored twice.

It was a night and day performance from their insipid defeat to France on Saturday. England were facing a must-win clash against the Netherlands, with a defeat almost certainly knocking the holders out of the Euros after just two games.

They looked like a team with a point to prove, dominant from the opening minute, appearing balanced and energetic, and harrying the Netherlands at every turn. Essentially, the Lionesses did to the Netherlands what France did to them at the weekend.

James had come under the spotlight having been included in the England squad for Euro 2025 despite not playing since April due to a hamstring injury. Some questioned if she should start at all in Zurich.

But James soon showed why Sarina Wiegman backed her again, this time on the wing as Ella Toone came in as the No 10. It was a stunning strike to open the scoring, rifling the ball home with power after being found by Alessia Russo.

Image: Lauren James (right) celebrates after scoring against the Netherlands

Georgia Stanway doubled England's lead in first-half injury time with a similarly brilliant goal, hit low and hard past Daphne van Domselaar from range.

The Netherlands' best spell came at the start of the second half after a triple substitution, but Russo thought she had spoiled the party as she nodded home five minutes after the break.

Image: Georgia Stanway celebrates after her stunning goal put England 2-0 up

However, Leah Williamson was offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out by VAR, with Russo now having goals disallowed in successive games.

But soon after James slotted home England's third following some horrible defending from the Netherlands. Ella Toone's shot rebounded into her path and the Chelsea star coolly finished from close range.

Image: England's Ella Toone celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal

It was then Toone's turn to find the net, assisted by her best friend, Russo. She picked up the ball from the Arsenal striker, riding a challenge from Victoria Pelova before squeezing the ball home. While Russo did not come away with a goal, she did pick up two assists.

The win moves England to the top of group D ahead of France's meeting with Wales in St Gallen on Wednesday night, and has given their chances of reaching the quarter-finals a huge boost.

The Lionesses face Wales in the final game of the group on Sunday.

Team news headlines Ella Toone came into the XI with Beth Mead dropping to the bench. Toone took up the No10 role with Lauren James moving to the wing.

Aston Villa's Chastity Grant started for the Netherlands, with Danielle van de Donk dropping out.

Wiegman pleased with England response

England boss Sarina Wiegman to BBC Sport when asked what pleased her most about the performance: "The response of the team after the France game.

"I'm very happy with the score because it's a massive help because goal difference can make the difference.

"Also the days into this game, how we came together and looked into each others' eyes and said 'OK, what do we need to do?' and executing the game plan really helped.

"I also thought the Netherlands were struggling to keep up the levels so we did really well. I'm really proud of the team but we're not there yet. But this is an incredible response.

"I would not expect 4-0, absolutely not. First you want to win and you have to win, and if you can win by more than two goals, then you know you're almost in the best position going into the Wales game."

Stanway: We're ready to go back to proper England

Image: Georgia Stanway's stunning strike on the stroke of half-time put England 2-0 ahead against the Netherlands

England's Georgia Stanway to BBC Sport: "I think it [her goal] took a little deflection, I'll have to watch it back, but I'm just happy to have made it 2-0.

"Once we got to 3-0, we could settle a little bit because once we opened the doors and they get one back, you never know what can happen.

"This was about showing who we are and we're ready to go back to proper England. We fought from the first minute to the very last."

England's Lauren James to BBC Sport: "I enjoyed it a lot. The goals say it all. We bounced back from our previous game and today we showed we're more than capable of showing what we can do.

"As long as I'm helping the team in any way I can, whether that's providing for scoring, I try to do my best in each game. Hopefully as the games keep going on, hopefully I can be more involved."