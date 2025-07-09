France Women 4-1 Wales Women: Rhian Wilkinson's side on brink of Euro 2025 elimination despite Jess Fishlock's goal

Wales stand on the brink of a group stage elimination from their first major tournament after France overcame a minor scare from Rhian Wilkinson's side to win 4-1 in St Gallen.

At one point, it looked like Wales were on their way to creating an upset against a French side who made seven changes from the team who England 2-1 in the first game.

Despite falling behind to Clara Mateo's early opener, Wales responded within five minutes to score their first ever goal at a major tournament. And it was only ever going to be one person scoring it, in Jess Fishlock.

Wales' all-time record goalscorer and appearance maker became the oldest ever goalscorer at a Women's Euros - as the 38-year-old picked up Ceri Holland's pass to poke home an equaliser.

The offside flag initially went up as Holland's initial run was checked - but the referee pointing to the centre spot sparked jubilant celebrations from the Red Wall. And France were rattled by that equaliser and struggled to break down the Welsh resistance for most of the first half.

Image: Jess Fishlock scored Wales' first goal at a major tournament to spark jubilant scenes

But just like against the Netherlands, Wales conceded again right on the stroke of half-time as Mateo jinked inside the box, only to be brought down by Holland in the area for a stonewall penalty.

Kadiditaou Diani stepped up and only just squeezed the ball past goalkeeper Saf Middleton-Patel, who tried to save with her legs.

Image: Kadidiatou Diani restored France's lead via the penalty spot

And in another repeat of errors made against the Dutch last weekend, Wales conceded right after half-time too, through their own making. Middleton-Patel took a heavy touch as Wales tried to play out the back and that allowed Mateo to nip in and tee up Amel Majri, who swept home with ease.

It all went away from Wales just after the hour mark as Diani set up France captain Grace Geyoro to score a tap-in and set up an unassailable 4-1 lead.

The passion from the Red Wall nearly brought about a second Wales goal on a couple of occasions, with Holland going close after France's third, while a goalmouth scramble occurred after France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin dropped a corner.

Sophie Ingle's return to the pitch after 10 months of ACL injury hell was a heart-warming moment late on too. But for Wales, it looks like one more game against England, and then home.

What are France and Wales' final group game permutations?

Image: France need just one more point to seal their quarter-final spot

If Wales want to stand any chance of making the knockout stages, then they must first beat holders England and overturn a nine-goal swing in the goal difference table against the Lionesses.

Even if that highly unlikely feat it is achieved, they would then need France to beat the Netherlands, while Wales would also need a better goal difference than the Dutch to finish in the top two.

While it looks like the end of the road for Wales, France just need a point against the Netherlands - beaten 4-0 by England earlier on Wednesday - to secure their quarter-final spot as group winners.

Wilkinson: I don't care about errors or results, I've never been prouder

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson to ITV Sport:

"I've never been prouder. This team, they just keep surprising me. The courage and bravery to play. When you play, you're expansive and these are the fine margins that we've got to learn.

"We know now there's a fitness level and a detail level but to be that courageous, to show up against one of the best teams in the world - I truly believe France is easily top three - and to score our first Euros goal, it was an amazing game. I'm very proud today.

Image: Wales are on the brink of Euro 2025 elimination

"Jess Fishlock is forever young. She's incredible, I pushed her - I didn't want her to play so long but I couldn't take her off. She played so well. We just had performances across the field.

"And there were players who didn't get on the field today but their professionalism and energy, how they stuck together. We did lose 4-1 today, but it's not always about the result. We focus on the results, but this is a new nation to the football world. We showed up and showed how proud we are to represent Wales.

"Fine margins - you have to experience it. That is the learning process. That's what was lacking in the first game, we played within ourselves. I asked them to be courageous and it does make us more expansive. Top teams will punish us for every small error.

"Some of the plays we had today - against France who are a top opposition. We are not naive, so we have to be proud with performances like that. Results, we can live with.

Image: Wales are set to head home after the Euro 2025 group stages

"I don't care about individual errors. They make them because I ask them to do things under extreme pressure - not just in the moment and the environment but against a team that is right on you. And we played out against them.

"You don't learn if you don't play and try. So we had errors, but equally some of the players who had the errors are the reason why we scored the goal and had the courage to play. So there's always going to be a one-team mentality in everything we do."

Fishlock: Wales are so close - I'm so proud!

Image: Jess Fishlock equalised for Wales in St Gallen at 38 years old

Wales goalscorer Jess Fishlock to ITV Sport:

"I am extremely proud of these girls tonight. There were moments and for most of the game, we were in it. We were in it and doing exactly what we were expecting to do.

"The biggest learning from us in this entire tournament so far is the little moments? We just had to be a little bit better at them in general.

"We are so close. I am so glad of this group tonight."

On becoming the oldest scorer at the Euros: "I guess I will take that as a compliment! I couldn't get these accolades without my entire team behind me. I'm very grateful, maybe after the tournament it will sink it a little bit.

"What is there to say? We have the best fans in the world. They are loud, proud and they support us. They know that we're doing everything we can and they want us to get better as well. So to the Red Wall and everyone supporting us, thank you so much!"