Euro 2025: Lionesses 'back to being proper England' after Netherlands thrashing, says Georgia Stanway

Georgia Stanway says the Lionesses are back to being "proper England" after a 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands ignited their Euro 2025 campaign.

The midfielder was on target as England laid their demons to rest after a poor 2-1 defeat to France in their opening game of group D on Saturday - a game Stanway described as like a "bad night out".

Lauren James and Ella Toone joined the Bayern player in scoring in Zurich, and Stanway wants the Lionesses to get back to showing who they really are.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: "This is about showing who we are. We want to go back to proper England.

"LJ [Lauren James] set the tone with that goal and we all just followed. We fought from the first minute to the very last.

"I think it [Stanway's goal] took a little deflection. I'll have to watch it back but I'm just happy to have made it 2-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sue Smith reacts as Lauren James' brilliant goal saw England take a deserved 1-0 lead against the Netherlands

"Once we got to 3-0, we could settle a little bit because once we opened the doors and they get one back, you never know what can happen."

James also said England were showing what they can do, adding to BBC Sport: "I enjoyed it a lot. The goals say it all. We bounced back from our previous game and today we showed we're more than capable of showing what we can do.

"As long as I'm helping the team in any way I can, whether that's providing for scoring, I try to do my best in each game. Hopefully as the games keep going on, hopefully I can be more involved."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sue Smith provides reaction as Georgia Stanway's strike puts England 2-0 ahead

Wiegman pleased with England response

England boss Sarina Wiegman was understandably happy with how England bounced back after the weekend's defeat, noting how the scoreline is a boost for goal difference.

When asked what pleased her most about the performance, she told BBC Sport: "The response of the team after the France game. How we came together, how we played and I'm very happy with the score because it's a massive help. Goal difference can make the difference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sue Smith explains how Ella Toone put England 4-0 up against the Netherlands at Euro 2025

"Also the days into this game, how we came together and looked into each others' eyes and said 'OK, what do we need to do', and executing the game plan really helped.

"I also thought the Netherlands were struggling to keep up the levels so we did really well. I'm really proud of the team but we're not there yet. But this is an incredible response.

"I would not expect 4-0, absolutely not. First you want to win and you have to win, and if you can win by more than two goals then you know you're almost in the best position going into the Wales game."