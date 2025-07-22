Women's Euro 2025 dates, fixture schedule, qualified teams and venues as England, Wales book Switzerland spots

England are looking to defend their crown this summer and have reached Sunday's final after a rollercoaster journey.

The Lionesses had been in a group with France, the Netherlands and Wales. After an opening defeat to the former, they won their next two games by big margins and finished second in Group D.

Sarina Wiegman's side have produced plenty of late drama in wins over Sweden and Italy in the quarter-final and semi-finals respectively, setting up a final showdown with either Germany or Spain.

Meanwhile, Wales were knocked out of their first major tournament at the group stage, scoring two goals but without registering a point.

From format to key dates, here's all you need to know about the 2025 Women's European Championship.

What are the Euro 2025 dates?

The Women's Euros kick off on Wednesday July 2, with the final on Sunday July 27.

Euro 2025 fixtures and match schedule

Group stage

Matchday 1

July 2

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland

Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

July 3

﻿Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy

Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal

July 4

Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland

July 5

Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands

Group D: France 2-1 England

Matchday 2

July 6

Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland

Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

July 7

Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium

Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy

July 8

Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden

July 9

Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands

Group D: France 4-1 Wales

Matchday 3

July 10

Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland

Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland

July 11

Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain

Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium

July 12

Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany

Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark

July 13

Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France

Group D: England 6-1 Wales

Quarter-finals

July 16

QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy

July 17

QF3: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on penalties)

July 18

QF2: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

July 19

QF4: France 1-1 Germany (5-6 on penalties)

Semi-finals

July 22

SF1: England 2-1 Italy (AET)

July 23

SF2: Germany vs Spain (Zurich)

Euro 2025 final

July 27

England vs Germany or Spain (Basel)

How did the Euros groups finish?

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Where are the Euro 2025 host cities?

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland. The final will be played in Basel.

St Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Geneve, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St Gallen, St Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Euro 2025 format

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stage, where games will be decided by extra-time and penalties if needed.

The knockout bracket pits the winner of Group D with the runner-up in Group C, meaning Germany, Poland, Denmark or Sweden could lie in wait for Wiegman's side in the last eight.

Euro 2025 key dates

Group stage: July 2-13

Quarter-finals: July 16-19

Semi-finals: July 22-23

Final: July 27 (Basel)