Women's Euro 2025 dates, fixture schedule, qualified teams and venues as England, Wales book Switzerland spots

England and Wales are taking part at 2025 Women's Euros; pair will meet in Group D at tournament along with France and Netherlands; Euro 2025 takes place in Switzerland from July 2-27

Wednesday 23 July 2025 00:00, UK

England
Image: England won the Euros in 2022 - and have reached Sunday's final as they look to defend their crown

England are looking to defend their crown this summer and have reached Sunday's final after a rollercoaster journey.

The Lionesses had been in a group with France, the Netherlands and Wales. After an opening defeat to the former, they won their next two games by big margins and finished second in Group D.

Sarina Wiegman's side have produced plenty of late drama in wins over Sweden and Italy in the quarter-final and semi-finals respectively, setting up a final showdown with either Germany or Spain.

Meanwhile, Wales were knocked out of their first major tournament at the group stage, scoring two goals but without registering a point.

From format to key dates, here's all you need to know about the 2025 Women's European Championship.

What are the Euro 2025 dates?

The Women's Euros kick off on Wednesday July 2, with the final on Sunday July 27.

Euro 2025 fixtures and match schedule

Group stage

Matchday 1

July 2
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland
Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

July 3
﻿Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy
Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal

July 4
Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden
Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland

July 5
Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands
Group D: France 2-1 England

Matchday 2

July 6
Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland
Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

July 7
Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium
Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy

July 8
Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark
Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden

July 9
Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands
Group D: France 4-1 Wales

Matchday 3

July 10
Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland
Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland

July 11
Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain
Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium

July 12
Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany
Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark

July 13
Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France
Group D: England 6-1 Wales

Quarter-finals

July 16
QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy

July 17
QF3: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on penalties)

July 18
QF2: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

July 19
QF4: France 1-1 Germany (5-6 on penalties)

Semi-finals

July 22
SF1: England 2-1 Italy (AET)

July 23
SF2: Germany vs Spain (Zurich)

Euro 2025 final

July 27
England vs Germany or Spain (Basel)

    How did the Euros groups finish?

    Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

    Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

    Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

    Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

    Where are the Euro 2025 host cities?

    The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland. The final will be played in Basel.

    • St Jakob-Park, Basel
    • Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
    • Stade de Geneve, Geneva
    • Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
    • Arena St Gallen, St Gallen
    • Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
    • Arena Thun, Thun
    • Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

    Euro 2025 format

    The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stage, where games will be decided by extra-time and penalties if needed.

    The knockout bracket pits the winner of Group D with the runner-up in Group C, meaning Germany, Poland, Denmark or Sweden could lie in wait for Wiegman's side in the last eight.

    Euro 2025 key dates

    Group stage: July 2-13

    Quarter-finals: July 16-19

    Semi-finals: July 22-23

    Final: July 27 (Basel)

