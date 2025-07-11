Women's Euro 2025: Sweden Women beat Germany Women top Group C as Poland Women exit with win against Denmark Women

Sweden Women cruised to a 4-1 win against 10-player Germany Women to secure top spot in Group C, handing their opponents their largest ever defeat at a Women's Euros.

The two teams were level on six points heading into the game in Zurich, with Sweden needing a draw to go through in first place.

But they did that and more, inflicting an eyebrow-raising loss on the Germans. It is the first time Germany, the record European Championship winners, have conceded four goals at a Euros and the first time Sweden have beaten them in the competition.

The Swedes had to come from behind to do it. Germany had taken the lead in side seven minutes after an end-to-end start. Jule Brand collected a slotted pass from Carlotta Wamser, lifting the ball over the oncoming Jennifer Falk and watching the ball roll into the empty goal.

It was Brand's fourth goal involvement in Germany's five at the tournament so far, and was the bright spark in an otherwise damaging performance.

Five minutes later, Sweden began their comeback. Stina Blackstenius collected a pass in midfield before striding forward into acres of space. There was no one there to mark her until Wamser made an attempt with a sliding tackle - but the ball had already left the Arsenal forward's foot and hit the back of the net.

It was then the turn of 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg to register her first major tournament goal, doubling Sweden's lead. She strode down the right of the area with Klara Buhl for company, before deciding to strike on a tight angle. The ball ricocheted off Sarai Linder on the way through before beating Ann-Katrin Berger.

Image: Sweden's Smilla Holmberg, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal

But the real turning point came soon after, from which Germany never recovered. Wamser was sent off for handball, pushing away a Blackstenius strike on the line after Berger had left her goal open.

There was the brief hope of a reprieve as VAR checked for an offside in the build-up, but there was no case to answer as Wamser made her way off in tears, and Sweden lined up a penalty. It was fired home expertly by Frida Rolfo, handing Sweden an unassailable lead.

Image: Referee Silvia Gasperotti shows a red card to Germany's Carlotta Wamser

Wamser will now be banned for two games - missing the quarter-final and potentially the semi-final - and was already playing as Germany's back-up right-back after Giulia Gwinn's injury.

The second half was a far quieter affair, with Germany offering little hope of scoring the three goals they needed at the time to go through as group winners. Sweden rounded off their comprehensive victory late on as Lina Hurtig tapped home from Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd's cross, sealing their place as Group C winners.

Image: Germany's Carlotta Wamser reacts after seeing a red card for stopping a goal with her arm

They will face the second-place team from Group D - currently England - while Germany will face the winners of the same group, currently led by France.

Natalia Padilla scored one goal and set up the others for Poland Women's first-ever Euros win, beating Denmark Women 3-2 as both sides exited the competition.

Image: Poland's Natalia Padilla celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal against Denmark

Poland were appearing in the tournament for the first time and the Spanish-born Padilla got the country's first ever goal when she opened the scoring in the 13th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire past Maja Bay Ostergaard after Ewa Pajor's initial effort was blocked. Padilla then crossed for Pajor to head in the second soon after.

Denmark suffered another blow five minutes later when captain Pernille Harder went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The Danes pulled one back through Janni Thomsen before the hour mark when Kinga Szemik let her long-range effort slip through her fingers.

Image: Poland's Ewa Pajor, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal

Martyna Wiankowska scored Poland's third against the run of play when Padilla's attempted shot from Pajor's cross turned into a layoff for the substitute to fire in off the underside of the crossbar.

Forward Signe Bruun finally got her goal late on, setting up a nervy finale, but Poland held on for a momentous win.

The Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals so far...

July 16: Norway vs Italy - Geneva, 8pm kick-off

July 17: Sweden vs Runner-up Group D, 8pm kick-off

July 18: Spain vs Switzerland - Bern, 8pm kick-off

July 19: Winner Group D vs Germany, 8pm kick-off

See the tournament tree in full below...