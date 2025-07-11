 Skip to content
Sweden Women vs Germany Women. Women's European Championships Group C.

Letzigrund StadionAttendance22,552.

Sweden Women 4

  • S Blackstenius (12th minute)
  • S Holmberg (25th minute)
  • F Rolfö (34th minute pen)
  • L Hurtig (80th minute)

Germany Women 1

  • J Brand (7th minute)
  • C Wamser (sent off 31st minute)

Saturday 12 July 2025 21:58, UK

