Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Sweden Women vs Germany Women. Women's European Championships Group C.
Letzigrund StadionAttendance22,552.
Sweden Women 4
- S Blackstenius (12th minute)
- S Holmberg (25th minute)
- F Rolfö (34th minute pen)
- L Hurtig (80th minute)
Germany Women 1
- J Brand (7th minute)
- C Wamser (sent off 31st minute)
Live
Sweden vs Germany; Poland vs Denmark LIVE! Women's Euros 2025 match updates, news and score
Saturday 12 July 2025 21:58, UK