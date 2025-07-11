Women's Euro 2025: Italy join Spain in quarter-finals despite defeat as Portugal knocked out after defeat to Belgium

Italy will join Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals despite losing 3-1 to the world champions in the final round of Group B matches.

The Italians needed a point to secure their last eight spot but put in an impressive first half display - and threatened to win the group altogether as they dominated the early chances and struck the bar through captain Elena Linari.

Eventually, Italy took a deserved lead as Elisabetta Oliviero struck from close range after Spain failed to clear their lines - and despite Athenea del Castillo equalising for the world champions in style, Italy continued to cause problems.

They thought they had a glorious chance for a second as Irene Paredes appeared to handle the ball and while the referee was called to the monitor VAR, the spot kick was not given for an earlier offside by Sofia Cantore.

Spain were let off the hook in the first half but then completely controlled the second, before Patri Guijarro struck from the edge of the box, with her effort coming off the post.

And with Italy pushing for an equaliser, Alexia Putellas got another assist in the tournament as her cross was turned home by Esther Gonzalez from close range - her fourth goal of the championships.

That goal allowed Spain to win their first three games of a major tournament for the very first time in their history.

Image: Spain's Patri Guijarro celebrates after scoring her side's second goal

It didn't matter for Italy as Portugal - the only team who could catch them - lost 2-1 to Belgium to see their campaign end at the group stage.

The Portuguese needed a Spain win and then a big win themselves to overturn a six-goal gap in the goal difference tallies - but made the worst possible start as Tessa Wullaert slid home from close range after three minutes.

Portugal had so many chances to get back into the game with Ana Capeta missing two clear chances. But their shooting boots eluded them at the worst possible time.

Image: Belgium's Tessa Wullaert scored the winner as Portugal exited the tournament early

Belgium thought they had a second when Mariam Toloba swept home a counter-attack but the referee disallowed it after VAR spotted a foul on Andreia Jacinto in the build-up.

Toloba then hit the bar which looked costly for Belgium as Telma Encarnacao levelled for Portugal after being played through on goal.

But after Amber Tysiak saw a late winner disallowed for handball, Janice Cayman ended up scoring a Belgian winner anyway in the dying moments of the game to end their campaign on a high.

The first two Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals have been finalised!

July 16: Norway vs Italy - Geneva, 8pm kick-off

July 18: Spain vs Switzerland - Bern, 8pm kick-off