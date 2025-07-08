Germany Women 2-1 Denmark Women: Germany close in on Euros quarter-finals with comeback win against Denmark

Germany closed in on the Women's Euros quarter-finals with a 2-1 comeback victory over Denmark in Basel.

Second-half goals from Sjoeke Nusken and Lea Schuller cancelled out Amalie Vansgaard's opener, in a game that saw plenty of VAR drama.

The result means a win or draw for Sweden against Poland on Tuesday evening will see Germany, who now have two wins from two games at the tournament, reach the last eight and Denmark eliminated.

How Germany closed in on the last eight...

Image: Sjoeke Nuesken scored from the penalty spot

Germany thought they'd got off to the perfect start. After some patient, probing build-up play, Jule Brand teed up Klara Buhl, who struck the ball through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner. However, the celebrations were cut short after the goal was ruled out by VAR with the description in the stadium saying Nusken, who was in a offside position, touched the ball on the way through.

It was a reprieve for Denmark and one they took full advantage of. Just five minutes later they were in the lead through Amalie Vansgaard, who powered a strike past Berger at her near post to stun Germany.

There was more frustration to come for Christian Wuck's side. They thought they had a route back into the game as Buhl's cross hit Frederikke Thogersen on the arm. The referee pointed to the spot but after another long VAR check, the handball was adjudged to have taken place outside the area.

Image: Amalie Vangsgaard celebrates her opening goal for Denmark

It was another huge let off for Denmark but there wasn't to be a third.

There were huge shouts for a Germany penalty as Linda Dallmann tussled with Katrine Veje before going down in the box under contact. Play continued as the referee waved away the appeals but a minute or so later, play was stopped for a VAR check. The referee was eventually sent over to the monitor and a VAR call went Germany's way before Nusken made no mistake from the spot to bring the scores level.

They were in front just 10 minutes later as Germany pounced on a poor clearance, working the ball to Schuller, who produced a smart finish to send her side towards the quarter-finals and leave Denmark on the brink of elimination.