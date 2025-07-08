Poland Women vs Sweden Women. Women's European Championships Group C.
SwissporarenaAttendance14,176.
Poland Women 0
Sweden Women 3
- S Blackstenius (28th minute)
- K Asllani (52nd minute)
- L Hurtig (77th minute)
Poland Women 0-3 Sweden Women: Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani on target as Sweden cruise into Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals
Match report as Stina Blackstenius scored the opening goal as Sweden Women beat Poland Women to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Women's Euros 2025; Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig were also on target; Sweden face Germany on Saturday for top spot in Group C
Tuesday 8 July 2025 22:03, UK
Arsenal Women forward Stina Blackstenius helped Sweden Women to book their place in the Women's Euros 2025 quarter-finals, scoring in a 3-0 win against Poland Women.
After Germany Women's victory against Denmark Women earlier on Tuesday, Sweden knew a victory would send them to the knockouts - and dump out Poland and Denmark in the process.
It was a dominant performance from Peter Gerhardsson's side, who twice hit the woodwork inside 12 minutes through Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy.
They finally made the breakthrough just before the half-hour. Blackstenius showed some wonderful movement to nod Asllani's cross past West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik with Sweden's first shot on target.
Chances kept passing them by - Blackstenius especially could have had a first-half hat-trick - but added a second shortly after the break.
It was another right wing cross headed home, this time buried by Asllani from Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd's ball. It was the 49th international goal for the Sweden skipper, who has now played in a record 20 consecutive Euros games for her country.
Their third was another headed effort, and a joyous celebration for scorer Lina Hurtig. It was almost like Groundhog Day as another ball came in from the right - this time from a corner - that was easily nodded home.
Poland could have pulled a late goal back in the best of their few chances, but Milena Kokosz rattled the crossbar.
3-0 was perhaps a more indicative of Sweden's dominance, and they will now face a straight shootout with Germany on July 12 for top spot in Group C.
Sweden are currently first on goal difference, and will need just a draw to go through as group winners, with neither side yet to concede a goal in these championships. Poland and Denmark will play out a dead rubber on the same day.