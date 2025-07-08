 Skip to content
Poland Women vs Sweden Women. Women's European Championships Group C.

SwissporarenaAttendance14,176.

Poland Women 0

    Sweden Women 3

    • S Blackstenius (28th minute)
    • K Asllani (52nd minute)
    • L Hurtig (77th minute)

    Poland Women 0-3 Sweden Women: Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani on target as Sweden cruise into Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals

    Match report as Stina Blackstenius scored the opening goal as Sweden Women beat Poland Women to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Women's Euros 2025; Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig were also on target; Sweden face Germany on Saturday for top spot in Group C

    Charlotte Marsh

    Senior football journalist

    Tuesday 8 July 2025 22:03, UK

    Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Poland in the Euro 2025 Group C match
    Image: Stina Blackstenius scored Sweden's opening goal as they beat Poland at Euro 2025

    Arsenal Women forward Stina Blackstenius helped Sweden Women to book their place in the Women's Euros 2025 quarter-finals, scoring in a 3-0 win against Poland Women.

    After Germany Women's victory against Denmark Women earlier on Tuesday, Sweden knew a victory would send them to the knockouts - and dump out Poland and Denmark in the process.

    It was a dominant performance from Peter Gerhardsson's side, who twice hit the woodwork inside 12 minutes through Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy.

    They finally made the breakthrough just before the half-hour. Blackstenius showed some wonderful movement to nod Asllani's cross past West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik with Sweden's first shot on target.

    Chances kept passing them by - Blackstenius especially could have had a first-half hat-trick - but added a second shortly after the break.

    It was another right wing cross headed home, this time buried by Asllani from Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd's ball. It was the 49th international goal for the Sweden skipper, who has now played in a record 20 consecutive Euros games for her country.

    Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Poland in the Euro 2025 Group C match
    Image: Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring her side's second goal

    Their third was another headed effort, and a joyous celebration for scorer Lina Hurtig. It was almost like Groundhog Day as another ball came in from the right - this time from a corner - that was easily nodded home.

    Poland could have pulled a late goal back in the best of their few chances, but Milena Kokosz rattled the crossbar.

    3-0 was perhaps a more indicative of Sweden's dominance, and they will now face a straight shootout with Germany on July 12 for top spot in Group C.

    Sweden are currently first on goal difference, and will need just a draw to go through as group winners, with neither side yet to concede a goal in these championships. Poland and Denmark will play out a dead rubber on the same day.

