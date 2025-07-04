Germany Women vs Poland Women. Women's European Championships Group C.
KybunparkAttendance15,972.
Germany Women 2
- J Brand (52nd minute)
- L Schüller (66th minute)
Poland Women 0
Germany Women 2-0 Poland Women: Lea Schuller, Jule Brand fire eight-time winners to first win at Euro 2025
Match report from the Women's Euro 2025 Group C match between Germany and Poland in St Gallen; second-half goals from Jule Brand and Lea Schuller earn victory for Christian Wueck's eight-time European champions
Friday 4 July 2025 22:08, UK
Eight-time European champions Germany began their search for a first Euros title in 12 years with a 2-0 win over Poland.
It took until the second half for the deadlock to be broken on Friday night in St Gallen, but goals from Jule Brand and Lea Schuller earned Christian Wueck's side the win they deserved.
In truth, it could have been more had it not been for an inspired Polish side, appearing in the first major tournament in their 44-year history.
Germany - who had scored four or more in each of their last five matches - were frustrated in the first half. Poland defended for their lives at times, restricting their esteemed opponents to just two shots on target.
The fact captain Giulia Gwinn limped off injured before the break soured things further for Germany's while Schuller's glaring miss in stoppage time no doubt helped increase the intensity of head coach Wueck's half-time dressing-down.
But whatever he said to his players helped them finally establish the lead. Within five minutes of the restart, Brand cut in off the right, shifted the ball onto her left and fired into the top left corner, leaving Kinga Szemik with no chance whatsoever.
Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken should have extended the lead just after the hour, but inexplicably headed wide from inside the six-yard box, before Schuller planted a free header over the bar.
The latter made up for it within a minute of said missed chance, however, guiding home a header after Brand picked her out with a cross from the right.
Poland's biggest chance of the night came after 81 minutes, when Ann-Katrin Berger produced a really sharp stop to tip Ewa Pajor's header over the bar. But while they were defeated on the night, conceding just twice against the Germans should fill them with confidence for the remainder of the tournament.