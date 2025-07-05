Wales 0-3 Netherlands: Vivianne Miedema hits 100th international goal as Wales beaten in Euro 2025 opener

Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal as Wales’ major tournament debut ended with a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Lucerne.

The Manchester City forward curled home from the edge of the area on the brink of half-time to begin the scoring against Wales, who are the lowest ranked team in the tournament.

Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts netted after the break, turning the result into a statement win in Group D, which also includes France and England.

Wales will feel the game simply just got away from them after their admirable efforts in the first period frustrated the 2017 European champions.

Although Olivia Clark was called into an early stop to keep out Miedema, Wales kept the Netherlands at bay for large periods, attempting to muster openings of their own with the likes of Ceri Holland and Hannah Cain combining early on.

However, warning signs of the Dutch quality emerged when Jill Roord let fly from distance, rattling the post with a volleyed effort. The audacity of her strike paved the way for Miedema to put her nation in the driving seat, becoming the first Dutch player in both women's and men's history to make it to a century of goals for Oranje.

Netherlands all-time goalscorers Vivianne Miedema - 100

Lieke Martens - 61

Manon Melis - 59

Memphis Depay & Robin van Persie - 50

It was the worst possible time for Wales to concede, as perhaps still rattled by the opener, they casually allowed Pelova to make it two when Danielle van de Donk ran onto a long ball over the top, before teeing up the Arsenal midfielder who had all the time in the world to pick her spot past Clark in the area.

The Dutch added a third when former Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen's effort from the edge of the box rebounded off the bar. The Dutch kept it alive, with Pelova turning provider this time, picking out a high and wide Brugts to guide home at the back post.

Image: Esmee Brugts scored the third to seal victory for the Netherlands

If not for an offside flag, three could have easily become four when a freshly introduced Lineth Beerensteyn, who replaced Miedema, had the ball in the back of the net.

Beerensteyn's impact came as part of a dominant end to the game for the Dutch, who provided a baptism of fire for the Dragons, who gear up to turn things around against France on Wednesday. The Netherlands will take on their former boss, Sarina Wiegman and her defending champions, England, next.

Wilkinson: Intimidating stage but we will take the lessons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales' Rhian Wilkinson says that their opening match defeat to Netherlands was tough but that they can be proud of the way they finished the game.

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson:

"We have a hard group, there's no question about that. What we've talked about as a group is how we show up on this journey, and make sure we are proud of the effort we are putting in, in what we are trying to achieve, and I think we will catch people off-guard. So, you see moments in the game where we do play. It was a tough game; to concede before half-time is difficult.

"I made some changes at half-time and I think that cost us a second goal, so that is a technical learning for us. This was a fantastic performance from the Dutch; we rode the line and rode our luck.

"We just have to make more opportunities and make sure those lapses become fewer and fewer. But this is the world stage, it's a big event and it's intimidating. Equally, this is what we want and it comes with lessons like this."

Wales beaten... but not down

Image: Wales take on France next time out in Group D

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes at Allmend Stadion Luzern:

"Not unexpected. The first goal was world-class from Miedema. That clearly, before half-time, is not a good time to concede. Rhian Wilkinson has held her hands up, at half-time they tried to get across some tactical changes, and they feel they rushed them.

"And one of those key changes that they didn't get across to the players quickly was exactly how the second goal was conceded. Once that goal went in, it was pretty much game over. Any kind of nerves that they had were put to the side, and they started to purr like the side that they are.

"What Wales didn't do is they didn't fold, or lie over. They fought, that's what Wales are going to have to do. There is reality from the Wales camp that this is a learning journey.

"This is not a great surprise that they have been beaten and beaten comfortably by the Netherlands. They made mistakes that they will hope to rectify when they play France on Wednesday."