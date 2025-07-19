France Women 1-1 Germany Women (Germany win 6-5 on penalties): 10-player Germany reach Euro 2025 semi-finals

Despite having a player sent off in the 13th minute, Germany secured a victory for the ages, eventually beating France 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to set up a Euro 2025 semi-final showdown with Spain.

Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero with an incredible diving save in the game before she scored a penalty and saved two in the shoot-out.

France had won all three of their group games, including wins against England and Wales, while Germany had suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss to Sweden in their final group game.

And it looked like more bad luck to come, especially with their ongoing right-back crisis, when third-choice Sarai Linder was injured in the opening minutes. Fellow full-backs Giulia Gwinn (injury) and Carlotta Wamser (suspension) will not be available for the semi-final.

Before Linder's substitution, Germany gave away a bemusing penalty as Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock Bathy. It was caught by VAR, with the defender sent off and Les Bleues awarded a penalty.

Who will Germany play next? Germany will face Spain in their semi-final on Wednesday in Zurich with kick off at 8pm BST.

Grace Geyoro stepped up and just about beat Berger, who did get a fingertip onto the ball, but not enough to keep out the powerful effort.

But ten minutes later, Germany equalised. Klara Buhl sent in a fine corner and a good run from Sjoeke Nusken to the near post saw her glance a header home.

Image: Germany's Kathrin Hendrich was shown a red card in the 13th minute

Just before the break, France had the ball in the net, but the flag was up. Geyoro slotted the ball through for Delphine Cascarino to finish, but there was an offside confirmed in the build-up - although only by a toe.

And before the hour, the offside rule came back to bite France again. Marie-Antionette Katoto's initial header was well-saved by Berger, but Geyoro was on hand to net the rebound. However, Maelle Lakrar was offside in the build-up and deemed to be interfering with the goalkeeper's ability to save the ball, and the goal was therefore ruled out.

Image: Grace Geyoro scored from the penalty spot for France against Germany

By now, the game was fairly even between the two sides, but Germany had the chance to take the lead when they were awarded their own penalty.

It was a clumsy challenge from Selma Bacha on Jule Brand, as Nusken lined up the spot kick. But Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved the Chelsea midfielder's effort, much to the delight of her teammates.

Image: Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken celebrates her equaliser against France

France largely looked stumped for a Plan B for much of the remainder of the game, but had one moment in extra time that could have won it. Germany captain Janina Minge inadvertently nodded the ball towards her own goal, forcing a leaping, one-handed stop from Berger in one of the saves of the tournament.

The goalkeeper was Germany's hero during the shootout, too. The Germans only missed one as Sara Dabritz - brought on late on as a substitute just for penalties - hit the crossbar, with Berger saving twice from Amel Majri and Alice Sombath to send her team through in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Image: Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a sensational save in extra time

Germany, who have won the Euros a record eight times, will now face world champions Spain in their semi-final on Wednesday.

What's the Euro 2025 semi-final line-up?

All kick-offs at 8pm BST

July 22

England vs Italy (Geneva)

July 23

Germany vs Spain (Zurich)