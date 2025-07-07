Spain Women 6-2 Belgium Women: Alexia Putellas shines as world champions all but secure Euro 2025 quarter-final spot

Spain once again showed their attacking threat at this European Championships by dismantling Belgium 6-2 to all but qualify for the quarter-finals.

Should Portugal fail to beat Italy in the later game on Monday night, then the world champions' last-eight spot will be confirmed. Belgium need Portugal to win to stay in the competition.

After thrashing Portugal 5-0 in the first game, Spain briefly found this game a little trickier - despite taking the lead midway through the half courtesy of Alexia Putellas, who was set up by the brilliant Vicky Lopez inside the box.

Spain did show defensive vulnerabilities for the first time in the tournament - starting with set-pieces. Two minutes after Putellas' opener, Justine Vanhaevermaet had the simple task of heading in from close range via a corner, to spark confidence into Belgium.

Image: Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet celebrates scoring her side's equaliser against Spain at Euro 2025

That confidence lasted until six minutes before half-time when Spain scored from a corner of their own - captain Irene Paredes slamming home a header high into the net after coming back into the team.

Yet the second half had more twists in store. After half-time substitute Aitana Bonmati flashed a shot wide, Hannah Eurlings burst through on goal for Belgium and finished well. The offside flag went up but the semi-automated offside technology gave the goal.

That Belgian joy lasted just 90 seconds as Putellas showed flair to release Esther Gonzalez into the box, with the striker finishing well for her third goal of these championships.

Image: Spain's Esther Gonzalez celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Belgium at Euro 2025

Spain finally opened up a two-goal buffer at the hour mark as WSL Player of the Season Mariona Caldentey got in on the act as she tucked home a corner from close range after Paredes and Gonzalez saw efforts ricocheted into the air.

Spain's shot count kept rising and rising - with Putellas denied a second by the woodwork and Caldentey going close again. But eventually the net rippled again as Claudia Pina scored a trademark long-range beauty for 5-2, before Putellas got her second from close range.

Belgium saw a Tresa Wuillert consolation goal ruled out for offside but Spain's dominance was summed up by their 33 efforts on goal. While Belgium gave them a couple of scares, this Spain team look the real deal.

Analysis: Spain will take some stopping

Spain's previous record for goals at a European Championships previously stood at six. This tournament, they've managed 11 after just two games to blast through the record books. They've even done it with eight different goalscorers.

If there was any doubt, there shouldn't be now: Spain have the best attack in the tournament. Alexia Putellas ran the show against Belgium - taking on the midfield leadership from Aitana Bonmati, who was only fit enough for the second half.

Esther Gonzalez has three goals already in this tournament, while 18-year-old Vicky Lopez showed her bright potential with a great first half display. With Patricia Guijarro so crucial in that midfield as well, there isn't enough room to fit all of these attacking talents to play at once.

Despite the scoreline taking the form of a thriller, Spain absolutely battered Belgium with over 30 shots on goal.

The world champions are making a real statement here - and while Barcelona's Champions League final performance shows it can all come crashing down, it will take some effort to stop this team.