Sweden Women 2-2 England Women (England win 3-2 on penalties): Lionesses secure Euro 2025 semi-final place with incredible shoot-out win

England won a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden to reach the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2025, having come from behind to draw 2-2 in normal time.

Nine of the 14 penalties were saved or missed, with just five being scored, as England avoided defeat by the skin of their teeth and ultimately took another step towards defending the title they won in 2022.

At half-time, it seemed impossible. The Lionesses had regressed back to the insipid performance they produced against France in the opening group game; making errors and unable to deal with Sweden's pacey forward line.

In fact, England were caught out within two minutes. A poor pass from Jess Carter put Keira Walsh in trouble, and her attempted pass was blocked with the ball falling to Kosovare Asllani, who made no mistake in punishing the Lionesses, arrowing an effort into the far corner from the edge of the box.

England should have been 2-0 down minutes later, but a last-ditch tackle from Leah Williamson denied Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius. Just after, Lauren Hemp hit the crossbar with a hand from goalkeeper Jennifer Falk in a furious start.

Blackstenius doubled Sweden's lead in the 25th minute as they made their domination count. She went on a solo run from the middle of the park, beating Carter for pace before firing into the bottom corner.

England saw the better of the ball in the second half, but were lacking a cutting edge and seemed to be drifting towards a whimpering exit and the end of their Euros title defence.

But two assists from substitute Chloe Kelly in 103 seconds breathed new life into the Lionesses. Her first right-wing cross - just over a minute after coming on - was nodded home on a tight angle by Lucy Bronze.

It was another inviting cross into the area that saw 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang poke home for her first international tournament goal, her second in an England shirt in three caps.

It sent the game to an extra 30 minutes. The first-half of extra-time was even, but Sweden had the better of the second, looking to wrap up what would have been a deserved win without the need for penalties.

But they were not able to make the breakthrough, and the lottery of spot kicks it was. Hardly a shoot-out for the ages.

Alessia Russo scored her opening penalty, but it took until Sweden's second for Julia Zigiotti Olme to level things up. Nathalie Bjorn was the only other Swede to score her spot kick, while Chloe Kelly also scored hers.

Farewell to Sweden Sweden have been knocked out by England for the second Euros in a row, also doing so in the semi-finals in 2022.

It is the first time manager Peter Gerhardsson has exited at the quarter-final stage with Sweden at a tournament. Thursday's game was his last as Sweden manager.

As the shoot-out moved into sudden death, Bronze found the net again with England's seventh penalty - making it 3-2 to the Lionesses - before teenager Smilla Holmberg saw her effort saved by Hannah Hampton to see Sweden dumped out.

In the most dramatic of circumstances, England secured their place in the semi-finals and will play Italy on Tuesday July 22 as their Euros title defence - somehow - goes on.

Wiegman: The hardest game I've ever watched

England boss Sarina Wiegman:

"One of the hardest games I've ever watched. Very emotional. We could have been out of the game three or four times, when you're 2-0 at half-time it's not good.

"Although we started really bad. At the end it got better, but we didn't create anything so we had to change shape and we scored two goals - that was crazy.

"We missed a lot [of penalties], and they missed even more. I need to decompress I think.

"Michelle [Agyemang] brings something different. She has showed that. She is so strong and scores a goal too, she has shown she can do that."

Williamson: We are never done

England captain Leah Williamson:

"I feel proud. That was awful to watch at the end. We're never done, the fightback, the quality to turn the game around and stay in it mentally - incredible.

"We've done loads of prep [on penalties]. It's the easiest and the hardest thing in the world. There is so much science behind it.

"You hope you create an environment where everyone feels valued enough that when it's their time, they come in and deliver.

"We've played three finals in a row now, basically. I'm a happy girl today."

How the Euros quarter-finals stand

All kick-offs at 8pm BST

July 16

QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy

July 17

QF3: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on penalties)

July 18

QF2: Spain vs Switzerland (Bern)

July 19 QF4: France vs Germany (Basel)