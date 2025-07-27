England Women 1-1 Spain Women (England win 3-1 on penalties): Chloe Kelly makes history again as Lionesses defend European title

Chloe Kelly was England's Euros hero again as her winning penalty in a dramatic shoot-out saw the Lionesses defend their title, beating Spain 3-1 on spot-kicks in the Euro 2025 final after a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

England made hard work of it once again. They went to extra-time for a third successive knockout game at this tournament, and penalties for a second.

But the Lionesses came through the lottery of a shootout to win the Euros for a second time, with Kelly - scorer of the winning goal at Wembley in extra-time against Germany in 2022 - netting the decisive kick with her now-trademark run-up.

The Lionesses are the first senior England team to win a major trophy on foreign soil.

She came off the bench to do it again too, replacing Lauren James in the 40th minute. The Chelsea winger seemed to still be carrying a knock from the semi-final against Italy, but Kelly lit up the pitch once again.

England needed the attacking intent too, having gone behind to Mariona Caldentey's header in the 25th minute. England were just a step behind as Spain slicked their way forward. Caldentey was a shoulder in front of Lucy Bronze to nod home Ona Batlle's cross.

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for England in the Euro 2025 final

Once she came on, Kelly proved to be a nuisance and, just before the hour, sent in another inch-perfect cross for Alessia Russo to head past Cata Coll.

But it is not only Kelly who England are indebted too. As she has done throughout Euro 2025, Hannah Hampton kept the Lionesses in it at the most crucial of moments. Not long after Russo's equaliser, the Chelsea goalkeeper denied Claudia Pina on the tightest of angles.

Jubilant England fans go wild at Box Park in Croydon as Lionesses win 2025 Euros after beating Spain in final.

Spain dominated the additional 30 minutes, and should have won it when Salma Paralluelo tried to flick the ball goalwards. However, she could not get the right purchase as the ball ran away.

With neither side able to make the breakthrough, the game went to yet another England penalty shootout.

It began dramatically when Beth Mead had to retake the first kick after a double touch. She had scored initially, but the second was saved.

Box Park in Croydon erupts as Alessia Russo levels for England in the 2025 Euro final against Spain!

Patri Guijarro saw Spain ahead with their first try - but that would be the only penalty they would score. Hampton saved from Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Paralluelo sent her effort wide of the post.

Despite a miss from Leah Williamson, Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood scored theirs before Kelly stepped up again in the most pressurised of moments to see England to Euros glory once again.

Team news headlines England made one change from the semi-final with Jess Carter returning in place of Esme Morgan.

Spain made two changes from their win against Germany. Claudia Pina and Maria Mendez miss out with Laia Aleixandri and Athenea del Castillo coming in.

Those winning moments...

Image: Hannah Hampton saves Mariona Caldentey's penalty

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty as England win Euro 2025

Image: England players celebrate after beating Spain in a penalty shootout to win Euro 2025