England win Euro 2025: Penalty shoot-out heroes Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton reflect on Lionesses victory

"I don't miss a penalty twice!" Chloe Kelly says she was never in doubt after scoring the winning spot-kick as England defended their Euros title with a shoot-out victory over Spain.

Once again, the Arsenal winger scored the winning goal for the Lionesses in a European Championship final. She also scored in extra time against Germany in 2022 to secure the trophy for the first time.

It was a third game in a row at the tournament that England had to play the full 120 minutes. And it was against Italy in the semi-final that Kelly saw her initial penalty saved towards the end of extra time, before she scored the rebound.

"I was cool, I was composed. I knew l was going to hit the back of the net. I don't miss a penalty twice!," she told BBC Sport.

She later hit back at her doubters, telling a press conference: "Tough times don't last. Just around the corner was a Champions League final and I won that. Now a Euros final and I won that. Thanks to everyone that wrote me off. I'm grateful."

Kelly also drew praise from USA coach Emma Hayes, who told ITV Sport: "As it was going on it was nailed on for the Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly show. Both of them, in the big moments, under the most pressure, mentality monsters."

Image: England lift the Euro 2025 trophy after beating Spain on penalties in the final

Hampton was signed for Chelsea by Hayes before her departure last summer. Despite plenty of noise around her heading into the tournament, Hampton proved why Sarina Wiegman chose her as her No 1.

During the shoot-out, she saved two Spain penalties, and made a string of good saves throughout the match itself. She looked calm and assured in goal when those in front of her didn't.

Hampton said: "This team is just unbelievable, incredible. We've shown throughout the tournament we can come back when we go a goal back. We've got that grit, that English blood in us. We never say die, we keep going and we did that today.

Image: Hannah Hampton saved two penalties in the shoot-out

"When Chloe stepped up I turned around to the fans, miming a kick and trying to ask if we score do we win, I'd completely lost track.

"They were just cheering at me so I didn't know what the answer was, but then I saw that run up and that was it, we've won. I can't believe it."

England only led for four minutes and 52 seconds across the entire Euros knockout stage.

Hampton and Kelly's England manager Sarina Wiegman also lauded the journey of both players, who have had to overcome difficult moments.

"Every player has their own story and every story is incredible on its own. But for her [Kelly], most of the stories are in the open and I'm so happy for her too.

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty as England win Euro 2025

"She has been fighting to come back and to be at her highest level and she loves these moments. To be able to score that penalty under that pressure is very impressive too.

"Her [Hampton's] journey has been incredible too. Starting the tournament, we lost the first game and then you play five finals then. You really have to step up and show [something] and she did.

"She's done amazing and then it's a little bit like a fairy tale when you then stop those penalties in the final of the Euros and win it."

Hayes: 2025 win eclipses 2022

Hayes believes that the victory in Switzerland was bigger than their maiden win in England three years ago. The Lionesses are the first senior England side to win a major trophy on foreign soil.

"This is a bigger win than 2022," she told ITV. "It's away from home and there was the back drop of senior players retiring.

"They've gone through the tournament with injuries and they haven't been at their best, but you cannot underestimate the resilience.

"Us managers are always so grateful because it is all about the players. This is an exceptional group of players. I feel so proud for everyone in the country and those players. They are champions again."

Bronze: I played whole tournament injured

Sarina Wiegman hails Lucy Bronze for playing with a fractured tibia during the entirety of England's Euro 2025 victory.

Ever the warrior for England, Lucy Bronze revealed to BBC Sport that she has been playing the entire tournament with an injury.

She was replaced for the second half of extra time by Niamh Charles, going off the field in tears.

"I have actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, and then I have hurt my knee on my other leg," she said.

"That's why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game, as I've been in a lot of pain. If that's what it takes to play for England, that's what I'll do. Very painful."

Image: Lucy Bronze was taken off injured before the second period of extra tme

'The most chaotic tournament'

For her part, England boss Wiegman has now won all three Euros final she has managed in. It was her fifth in a row too. She described the Lionesses campaign as 'chaos' after a tough ride to lifting the trophy once again.

"I can't believe it. The word 'team' really described who we are - a team," she said.

"We said we can win by any means and that's what we have shown again today. I am so proud of the team and the staff. It is incredible.

"I just can't believe it, but I have a medal around my neck and we have a trophy. It has been the most chaotic tournament on the pitch - all the challenges we had on the pitch against our opponents.

"From the first game it was chaos. Losing your first game and becoming European Champions is incredible. Football is chaos."