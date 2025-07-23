Germany Women 0-1 Spain Women (AET): Aitana Bonmati sends Montse Tome's side to Euro 2025 final to play England

Aitana Bonmati scored deep into extra-time to send Spain to their first-ever Women's Euros final with a 1-0 win over Germany.

The world champions were pushed all the way by a stubborn German side - eliminated at the semi-final stage for the first time since 1997 - after Bonmati beat Ann-Katrin Berger at her near post in the 113th minute.

Germany came close to finding a way past Cata Coll numerous times, but ultimately failed to score for only the fifth time in 51 European Championship matches.

Montse Tome's side will contest the final against defending champions England in Basel on Sunday in a repeat of 2023's World Cup showpiece, which Spain won 1-0.

Image: Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates scoring her extra-time goal against Germany in the Euro 2025 semi-final

How Spain landed first win over Germany

Germany had chances aplenty, most falling to the energetic Klara Buhl, who sliced an effort wide before busy Berger tipped Esther Gonzalez's strike over the bar and Irene Paredes headed onto the post.

Spain continued to be frustrated by the Germany goalkeeper after a string of excellent saves denied Mariona Caldentey, Gonzalez and Claudia Pina in quick succession.

Image: Germany's Janina Minge, left, and Spain's Esther Gonzalez challenge for the ball

Cata Coll also starred at the opposite end to claw a Buhl effort off the line with seconds left on the clock, as well as prevent Carlotta Wamser on the follow up with her feet.

Spain eventually forced the breakthrough late into extra-time when Bonmati was played down the right and struck from an impressively tight angle to set up a decider against reigning champions England in Basel on Sunday, in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final that saw the Spaniards crowned world champions for the first time.

The Lionesses also needed extra time to snatch a 2-1 win over Italy on Tuesday.