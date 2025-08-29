England squad: Thomas Tuchel drops Trent Alexander-Arnold but recalls Marcus Rashford for September's World Cup qualifiers

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped from the England squad just days after losing his place in the Real Madrid team, but there is a recall for Barcelona's Marcus Rashford for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Kyle Walker, Conor Gallagher and Ivan Toney are among other high profile names to miss out after being involved in the June camp, when England underwhelmed with a 1-0 win away to Andorra before suffering a shock loss at home to Senegal.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Levi Colwill are out with injury, while Trevoh Chalobah is also absent this time.

However, Tuchel has handed first senior call-ups to Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence, while other eye-catching youngsters Tino Livramento and Adam Wharton are involved too.

Senior figures Marc Guehi, John Stones, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins all return after missing the previous camp.

There is no recall for Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire or Phil Foden.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, James, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Livramento, Spence, Stones.

Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Rice, Rogers, Wharton.

Attackers: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Watkins.

England's upcoming fixtures

England vs Andorra - 5pm kick-off, September 6 - World Cup Qualifier

Serbia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, September 9 - World Cup Qualifier

England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly

Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier

England vs Serbia - 7.45pm, November 13 - World Cup Qualifier

Albania vs England - 5pm kick-off, November 16 - World Cup Qualifier