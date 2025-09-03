England vs Andorra: What does Thomas Tuchel do with his Three Lions midfield amid Ruben Loftus-Cheek call-up?

Thomas Tuchel has called up 13 different midfielders in three squads since he became England manager. It is clearly an area of the team where he has more questions than answers, with the World Cup nine months away.

For this squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Andorra at Villa Park and against Serbia in Belgrade, he named Elliott Anderson and Adam Wharton in the England senior squad for the first time. Tuchel saw this as an ideal opportunity to assess the pair in the international environment - both in camp, and on the pitch in the qualifiers.

"We think both of them deserve it," Tuchel said on squad-announcement day. "They played big roles in two very successful campaigns for their clubs last season. They have full rhythm. It's time for more competition. It's time for a bit of fresh blood."

However, Wharton has withdrawn because of an adductor injury, and I've been told he is devastated to be missing out. He knows there aren't many more opportunities left to meet and impress the new boss before the tournament in North America next summer.

The beneficiary of Wharton's absence is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who hasn't played for England for almost seven years, but has been given a late call-up. Late being the operative word - his last appearance for the Three Lions was November 2018, just after he'd featured for England in the Russia World Cup.

It would be easy to dismiss Loftus-Cheek's call up as a one-off: the former Chelsea manager ringing his old Chelsea pal to come in at short notice and help him out. But that is not how Tuchel operates.

Everything he does is methodical, and the result of some deep thinking. Loftus-Cheek's versatility and experience means we should not disregard the possibility - however unlikely it seems at this moment - that he could make a big impression this week, and force his way into Tuchel's thinking for when he names his World Cup squad next spring.

In truth, Loftus-Cheek has been playing in a more advanced role for AC Milan recently, acting effectively as a No 10, but Tuchel used him predominantly as a deep-lying central midfielder at Chelsea, and that is his most likely role for England.

When the pair were together at Stamford Bridge, Loftus-Cheek was asked to play in a wide variety of roles across the whole of the midfield, and everywhere in defence - except left-back.

Image: Tuchel managed Loftus-Cheek for 46 games at Chelsea

"He [Tuchel] came into Chelsea and said, 'right wing-back?' I said 'no, no, no'…but I played there anyway!" Loftus-Cheek explains. "I played many positions under him.

"Since I've been at Milan I've played a lot higher, closer to the striker to get goals and help the team in the final third, but under Thomas I played a lot deeper, so I'm able to do that. With things that happen in a tournament, being versatile is kind of a good thing. I'm happy to play anywhere to fill in for the team and do my best in any position."

We know the England boss is searching primarily for a first-choice No 6. England have found themselves bereft in that position for several seasons - in truth, ever since Kalvin Phillips fell down the international pecking order. Jordan Henderson has been used there.

Who are the 13 England midfielders Tuchel has called up? Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Delcan Rice (Arsenal)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

Elliott Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

But the late inclusion of Jarrel Quansah is significant here - Tuchel didn't call up another midfielder, he called up a centre-back.

And so it is possible that Quansah has been summoned as cover for John Stones, so that the Manchester City man could be tried in a more advanced role in defensive midfield. It is something Tuchel has been considering. Let's see how that one develops.

It's clear that Tuchel will continue to use Declan Rice in the more advanced No 8 role he has excelled in for Arsenal, rather than asking him to drop deeper.

To do so would be to limit his influence higher up the pitch, which Tuchel knows is now one of the strongest parts of his game. And with Kobbie Mainoo - England's starting central midfielder in the Euros final in Berlin - strangely out of favour at Manchester United, he is currently a long way off an England recall.

And so in central midfield, the engine room of the England side, a key area if England are to dominate the ball in the big games to come - there is much for Tuchel to ponder. He will be desperately hoping that this international break brings him closer to a solution.