England squad: Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, Adam Wharton and Phil Foden all miss out on Thomas Tuchel's squad

Star names Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have all missed out on selection for England's October internationals.

There is also no place for Adam Wharton in Thomas Tuchel's squad to face Wales in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday October 9 and then go to Latvia in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday October 14.

Fit-again Bukayo Saka and John Stones return, with the injured Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento unavailable.

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek is called up again, after being a late replacement for Wharton in September after the Crystal Palace midfielder pulled out with injury. Wharton has started Palace's last three games, playing 90 minutes in their Conference League win against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday night.

They are the only three changes to the squad initially named for the September camp, when England went on to beat Andorra 2-0 and then thump Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade to cement their place at the top of Group K in World Cup qualifying.

If Serbia fail to beat Albania on October 12, England will be just one win away from confirming their place at next summer's World Cup.

Bellingham - who was named England's player of the year this week - has made just one start for Real Madrid since returning from shoulder surgery.

Grealish is yet to feature in a squad under Tuchel, with his last England appearance coming in October 2024.

Foden, who was left out of the June internationals to address physical and mental health issues but was then overlooked in September, has been performing well for Man City with two goals and two assists to his name.

Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out injured. Jarell Quansah, another late call-up last month, retains his spot.

'Really surprising squad from Tuchel'

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:

"Really surprising squad from Tuchel. It looks very similar to last month.

"Jude Bellingham, just named England's Player of the Season, is not included. As far as we are aware, he is fit and available. I cannot believe he has been dropped. I suspect there has been a discussion with Real Madrid and the player about his loading.

"Bukayo Saka is straight back in after recovering from the hamstring problem.

"Phil Foden, who has been outstanding this season, is not in the squad and neither is Jack Grealish, despite his form for Everton. It's a long road for him to get into the World Cup squad next summer.

"Adam Wharton misses out once again. A squad of 24 but only three changes."

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford.

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, James, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Quansah, Spence, Stones.

Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Rice, Rogers.

Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Watkins.

England's October fixtures

England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly

Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier