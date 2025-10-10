Bukayo Saka criticism underlines Thomas Tuchel's ruthless approach and high demands - which are delivering results for England right now

"How many goals did he score for England? 13? One-three?" Thomas Tuchel had a look of some confusion as he clarified Bukayo Saka's goal total for England.

"This has to be more. It's not enough. He needs to keep on going. I thought it's 30 at least! And then I would have said 'well it's not enough' because I'm never, never satisfied."

It had been a straightforward question to Tuchel, trying to elicit some praise for Saka, after he became the highest goal-scoring Arsenal player for England with a fine strike in the friendly win over Wales on Thursday night.

But instead, the response showed even England's warm, popular, Starboy winger isn't safe from Tuchel's ruthless analysis.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett reviews England's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and asks whether some big names like Jude Bellingham are in danger of missing out on selection for the World Cup.

A smirk crept onto Tuchel's face midway through his assessment of Saka's output at international level, with the German perhaps aware of his reputation as a hard task master. But he does not hesitate to speak plainly when he feels his players are short of the highest standards he sets.

Earlier in his post-match press conference, Tuchel had agreed Saka had "stepped up" in what was just his second appearance under the German - before adding: "He had to, as well."

Tuchel has been impressed by the performances of Noni Madueke for England and it seems Saka is not the shoo-in at right wing he was assumed to be. "He will fight for his place," said Tuchel. "This is what we demand from him."

Saka - who has 45 caps for his country - admitted himself he had further steps to take to return to his top level as he builds up after the injuries which limited his involvement for Tuchel's England in previous international breaks. "The way I perform for Arsenal, I want to take it into England and perform better in games and be more effective," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice gave their thoughts after England eased to a friendly win over rivals Wales.

Tuchel is well-liked by the England players. The club-like feel he is building in camp is testament to that. But it is a squad steered - and selected - with a firm hand.

Is honesty the best policy? It has put Tuchel into awkward positions in the past in his club career and grabbed headlines during his England tenure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett shares his reflections on England's 3-0 win against Wales in a friendly at Wembley.

His explanation for Jude Bellingham's absence from this squad, for example, could easily have been rephrased to cause less of a storm. By indicating Bellingham had wanted to join up, Tuchel opened the door for questions to be asked why he wasn't picked when other players recently returned from injury or short on game time had been.

His "repulsive" tag for some of the Real Madrid midfielder's actions on the pitch back in June led to an apology but looms over their perceived relationship.

Similarly, Tuchel's criticism of England supporters at Wembley on Thursday night for the atmosphere generated at the national stadium pulled no punches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Thomas Tuchel was critical of the Wembley atmosphere following his side's comprehensive 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

But Tuchel's one-tournament deal with the FA gives him some licence to rock the boat in a bid to try to draw out a greater performance from his players - and even the fans. After all, he may only coach the national team two or three more times at Wembley.

Tuchel was hired to get the job done, not build long-term friendships. He'll be popular enough if he delivers World Cup glory.

The signs against Wales, particularly in the first half an hour, were that he has England on the path to mounting a strong challenge in North America to do just that next summer.

His England team - shorn of some star names - are building momentum on the back of that 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Serbia.

The strong words and tough love appear to be a galvanising force for now, uniting a group of players who have gone up a level together over the past two months.

Will that hold true in the pressure-cooker of a World Cup or if results take a turn for the worse? That is the line Tuchel is treading. But don't expect him to change.

"The competition is on," has become one of Tuchel's favourite phrases. Everyone - even established stars such as Saka and Bellingham - must show they are ready to compete and contribute for a coach who, as he says, "is never satisfied".