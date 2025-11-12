England: Thomas Tuchel will leave out star names rather than change system to accommodate all of his best players

Thomas Tuchel says his best players will have to battle to play in their best positions and that he will not alter England's set-up just to accommodate star names.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have made high-profile returns to the England squad for November's World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania but face competition for game time from players who have helped the Three Lions already secure their spot at next summer's tournament.

Morgan Rogers is one of the players to have seized their opportunity in the absence of Bellingham and Foden, shining in the coveted No 10 role in recent internationals.

At Tuchel's press conference ahead of Thursday's game with Serbia, he was asked whether Rogers and Bellingham could play in the same team.

"I don't know. I guess so, but not both in the same position obviously," said Tuchel.

"Rather than finding the best players a position to just have them on the field, it's maybe better to put everyone in their best positions and have a competition.

"At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They're friends so it can be a friendly competition. They don't have to be enemies and hate each other. They fight at the moment for the same position.

"Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure then maybe, and the moment is not the moment to change our structure."

Tuchel said he was happy with how Bellingham and Foden have reintegrated into the group after not being selected for recent camps but says he expects them to now contribute to a high-performing squad who have thrived while they've been away.

Bellingham has not played for England since June, while Foden had not been selected since March. They rejoin a national team that has won the last four games without them by an aggregate score of 15-0.

"I expect what they showed - be straight away part of the group," said Tuchel. "Why should it be awkward for them?

"We were driving the levels and driving the thing without them. We'd do it missing any other player. We're obliged to drive our own campaign, our own standards and build what we can build.

"Now they're back and it is their responsibility to contribute to all this and this is what they're doing.

"It's at the moment easy for them because the group is strong, the standards are clear and you can fit in seamlessly. This counts also for newcomers like Alex Scott."

Tuchel: Guehi could play for England this week

Thomas Tuchel says Marc Guehi could feature for England against Albania on Sunday while there are no plans to manage Elliot Anderson's minutes.

Guehi suffered a foot injury last week that left him unable to walk and forced him to miss Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Brighton.

The centre-back still reported for England duty and has now stopped using crutches.

Tuchel said: "With Marc it's very painful but there is no structural damage. It's all about the pain.

"There's a possibility from one day to the other there is significant improvement. We're working realistically towards the second game.

"If he's not in training on Friday and able to train with us on Saturday then we will not make him travel with us and he gets rest and treatment and can stay in London.

"It's nice he wants to stay with us and we wanted him to stay close. He's one of the leaders, an important member of the team, an important glue between many players. It's nice to see he tries everything to be included in the second match."

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson was rested for their Europa League fixture against Sturm Graz last week before playing the full match in their 3-1 win over Leeds.

Tuchel confirmed Anderson "feels no pain" and stressed his importance in the squad.

"At the moment he's a key player for us," said Tuchel. "He's at the moment one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and that's why he's with us. He has to keep going.

"He's a very complete, mobile central midfielder but it's still a long career for him, a long way for him, there are no guarantees and for sure not publicly for the World Cup.

"It doesn't help in November to give predictions and guarantees. It's about competition, it's elite football. Elliot at the moment is an elite football player, he fulfils his role in the best way possible and we're very happy with him."