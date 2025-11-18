Thomas Tuchel's England 2026 World Cup squad: Who's on plane? Who's in departure lounge? Who's left at home?

Not including number 10s, Thomas Tuchel selected five centre-backs and five central midfielders in his latest squad and in the first England squad he selected in March. In the three squads in between, he went with either four or five players in each of those two positions.

The reasoning is sound when it comes to the extreme temperatures England are likely to face in North America next summer.

The England boss has spoken a lot this week about the work he and his support staff are doing to prepare for those conditions, and he has told the media that substitutions will be vital, so as not to over-exert individual players.

Nowhere is that more likely to be felt than in central midfield and central defence - two positions where yellow cards and even red cards are most likely, with the resulting possibility of suspensions.

Therefore, extra cover centrally, in midfield and defence seems inevitable.

The early indications are - albeit six months before he has to make his final decision - that Tuchel is planning to have a general rule for his selections, on the basis of two players in each position for his World Cup squad in May.

I asked him directly this week, as he was trying alternatives to Harry Kane up top, might he consider only taking one striker to the World Cup. He was pretty adamant in his reply, saying he very much doubts it, because he would feel the squad didn't have the right "balance".

If he does go with two in each position, he may well only have one 'wildcard' selection he can make across his entire range of attacking players - and that could mean he can only select one of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen.

Let's break that down a bit more.

If Tuchel goes with two players for each outfield position, together with the three goalkeepers, which are mandatory under FIFA World Cup rules, there would only be three players left for Tuchel to select as 'wildcards'.

Selecting some versatile players who can play in more than one position would free up more spots. For example, if, as we expect, Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa are selected as centre-backs, they can each cover left back and right back too. Tino Livramento and Djed Spence are equally adept at left back or right back, and so it is possible he may only choose three specialist full-backs for his final squad.

With this theory in mind, Sky Sports News has laid out the framework for what Tuchel might go with next summer, using only players he has called up in his tenure so far. Of course, injury and form could mean significant changes over the next six months, but as things stand right now, this is where the England boss seems to be with his thinking...

Goalkeepers

On the plane: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson.

In the departure lounge: Nick Pope, James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Full-backs

On the plane: Reece James.

In the departure lounge: Nico O'Reilly, Tino Livramento, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Djed Spence, Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Left at home: Kyle Walker.

Centre-backs

On the plane: John Stones, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn.

In the departure lounge: Levi Colwill, Jarrel Quansah, Trevoh Chalobah.

Central midfielders - No. 6s

On the plane: Elliot Anderson, Jordan Henderson.

In the departure lounge: Adam Wharton.

Central midfielders - No. 8s

On the plane: Declan Rice.

In the departure lounge: Alex Scott, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Curtis Jones.

Left at home: Conor Gallagher.

No. 10s

On the plane: Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers.

In the departure lounge: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze.

Left at home: Morgan Gibbs-White.

Left wingers

On the plane: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon.

In the departure lounge: Eberechi Eze.

Right wingers

On the plane: Bukayo Saka.

In the departure lounge: Jarrod Bowen, Noni Madueke.

Strikers

On the plane: Harry Kane.

In the departure lounge: Ollie Watkins.

Left at home: Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney.

Other notable players

Left at home: Danny Welbeck, Jack Grealish, Liam Delap, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw.