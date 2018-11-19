Alex McLeish says Scotland are confident ahead of Israel clash

0:35 Scotland boss Alex McLeish has called for fans to back the team on Tueday Scotland boss Alex McLeish has called for fans to back the team on Tueday

Alex McLeish says he can see confidence in his players' eyes ahead of Scotland's winner-takes-all Nations League clash against Israel on Tuesday.

Scotland can earn promotion to League B and qualify for the Euro 2020 play-offs with a victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday - following their 4-0 away win against Albania on Sunday - with the team only losing one of their last nine matches.

However, a draw would see the visitors progress instead by virtue of a better head-to-head record, and McLeish says the players are "under no illusions" about the "huge game" - which is live on Sky Sports Football.

"The confidence is very high with the players," he said. "I can tell, I can feel it, I can see it in their eyes.

"We know we have home advantage, and a very good opportunity to do this. These players can do this.

"We respect Israel, they have been on a good run of form, but we feel very strong here at Hampden. We would love to have the fans right behind the players form the very first kick of the ball right through to the end.

"It's a huge game for us, we know it is. The players are under no illusions."

McLeish added that his players have learned from their 2-1 defeat to Israel in October, which saw John Souttar sent off in second half and Kieran Tierney score an own goal.

"You have to learn from defeat," he added. "You have to look at what the opponent did to you, how they did it.

"Nobody likes to lose. It makes you work even harder to put it right and correct it. We did that against Albania, with a fantastic performance from the players.

I don't think you can play in a Scotland shirt and think there's no expectation on you. I know there's expectation on me. The players are no different."