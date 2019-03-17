Andy Robertson to miss Scotland's match against Kazakhstan with dental issue

Andy Robertson will miss Scotland's match against Kazakhstan

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will miss the Euro 2020 qualifier away to Kazakhstan on Thursday with a dental issue.

The left-back flew to Glasgow for checks and it has been decided he will undergo surgery to resolve the problem.

While he will not travel to Kazakhstan for Scotland's opening game of the qualification campaign, he could still play against San Marino on March 24.

Robertson played all 90 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday that took them back to the top of the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was appointed captain by Alex McLeish in September 2018, and has won 28 caps since making his debut in March 2014.