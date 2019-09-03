Scott McTominay says Scotland's European Qualifiers are like cup finals

0:46 Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay says the squad are treating all their European Qualifiers as must-win matches Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay says the squad are treating all their European Qualifiers as must-win matches

Scott McTominay believes each European Qualifier is a cup final ahead of Scotland's fixtures against Russia and Belgium this week.

Steve Clarke's team sit fourth in Group I on six points following defeats to Kazakhstan and Monday's opponents Belgium, but the Manchester United midfielder insists Scotland can still qualify.

He said: "You just have to take each game as a cup final, and it's vitally important for us to keep building on the progress we've shown under the new gaffer and I feel like it's two big games where you can look at it in two different ways.

Scott McTominay encouraged by new boss Steve Clarke

"It's a must-win and it's definitely a must-not lose as well, so I feel like you have to take responsibility on the pitch first and foremost.

"We're not going to settle for anything less than us going and having a right go, but obviously that's up to the manager and the coaching staff with how they set us up and the different ways that they want to approach the game."

McTominay says that players are beginning to embrace the changes Clarke has made at the helm, and his impact is one he is looking forward to.

He added: "It's vitally important for us to keep building on the progress we've shown under the new gaffer.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke does not think their European Qualifiers against Russia and Belgium are must-win matches

"All the players have fully bought in to everything that he's saying, and all of his ways on and off the pitch are different and it's obviously really positive to have somebody of that magnitude managing the national team and it's exciting."

The 22-year-old, who has started all four of United's Premier League games this season, says he intends to continue improving for both club and country, as well as also maintaining that results for United so far have not been what the team have deserved.

"For myself I've just been concentrating on playing as much football as I possibly can, and learning as much as I can from the coaching staff, both at my parent club and at Scotland as well," McTominay said.

"It's exciting times for me personally but it's just about keeping a level head and wanting to keep progressing in the way that you're going."

He continued: "I feel like we've been unfortunate with some of the results that we've had, and obviously I'm now aware I'm an international and they're the games that I'm solely focused on at this moment in time.

"But at club level we've been unlucky with a few decisions and a few ways that the results of the matches have gone, but as I say it's important for us to get off to a flying start with Scotland as well."